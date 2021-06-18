A college student had to take a written and oral examination. The collegiate felt confident about the written portion, but was nervous about the oral exam. Seeking advice from a friend, he was told to show no indecisiveness, as this would be seen as a sign of ignorance. Even if he didn’t know the answer, he should give a response, or it would give examiners the impression he had no knowledge of the subject.
Entering the examination, the student was asked a difficult question related to a sphere of scientific matter of which he was unfamiliar. In an attempt to provide a suitable answer, he said, "I'm sorry, although I've spent a great deal of time studying this subject in great detail, and know the answer, I have momentarily forgotten it!" With that, the inquiring examiner replied, "What a tragedy! Scientists have been searching for an answer to that question for two thousand years!"
Some questions are difficult to answer. When it came time to provide the world a Savior, God sent an angel to deliver the news. The Virgin Mary had been chosen to carry the Messiah; a blessing too honorable to refuse. She humbly accepted the plans of the Almighty, but how the miracle would happen she didn’t have a clue. Still, with unwavering faith in the Lord, Mary asked, "How can this be?" (Luke 1:34)
Nicodemus was intrigued by what Jesus was doing. The Pharisee knew God was with the Jewish teacher. When Jesus said to Nicodemus, "you must be born again," the religious man wondered, "how can a man be born a second time?" Sounds like a reasonable question, yet without being born again, we cannot see the kingdom of God. Nicodemus was seeking truth when he asked, "how can this be?" (John 3:4)
Life is filled with a slew of questions. When you don't know what to do or when things look impossible, God knows what you're going through. Every question and answer is known by the all-wise God. Nothing is too difficult for the Almighty. God knows how this can be. The Creator can bring water from a rock, stop the sun in its tracks and make a highway through the sea. God can send fire from heaven, make a donkey talk and feed thousands of people with two small fish and five barley loaves. How is this possible? God alone knows how this can be.
When God told Abraham he was going to be a father, the prospects of having a son at 100 seemed impossible. The elderly man believed God could provide the promised child, even though he didn’t know how it could be. When Joseph landed in a foreign prison, through no fault of his own, from the pit to the prison to the palace, Joseph believed God would make his dreams come true, even though he didn’t know how it could be.
Moses couldn’t imagine how God could deliver a million Hebrew slaves from bondage. Joshua couldn’t envision how the walls of Jericho would come tumbling down. Gideon couldn’t visualize how 300 men could defeat an enemy of 135,000. These Bible heroes and others dared to trust in the dependability of a Sovereign God, even though they did not know how this could be, and the One who is faithful and true came through every time.
How can this be? How many times have you asked this question? When going through a difficult time; when the rain continues to fall; when overcast skies hide the sunshine; when bad things happen to good people; this question slides easily off our tongue. When things aren’t working out the way we planned, this question seems to surface. When the road of life gets bumpy or we run into a detour, we may find ourselves looking toward the heavens and wondering: how can this be?
It’s okay to ask this commonly asked question. God has heard it zillions of times. However, during the confusion, it's important to understand that God knows how this can be. In the midst of the mess and mystery, never allow yourself to forget that the all-wise, all-knowing, all-powerful God understands every detail of our life. That's why the apostle could confidently write in Romans 8:28 that “we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.‘
How can this be? Only God knows, but nothing is too hard for Him. Take comfort and have confidence in knowing that God knows what you’re going through. He knows what you need when you need it. You can trust the Eternal God. He is the Alpha and Omega and knows all the in-betweens. He alone knows how this can be!
