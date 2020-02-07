Hunger the betrayal of a basic necessity

“Jesus said to them, “I am the bread of life; he who comes to Me will not hunger, and he who believes in Me will never thirst.‘ — John 6:35. Here’s a deeply moving story from Iraq. It’s a story of betrayal and the fracturing of a relationship. The New York Times reports it this way:
“The afternoon before his family fled the onslaught of Sunni militants, Dakhil Habash was visited by three of his Arab neighbors. Over tea, his trusted friend, Matlul Mare, told him not to worry about the advancing (ISIS) fighters and that no harm would come to him or his Yazidi people.
The men had helped one another over the years, Mr. Mare brought supplies to Mr. Habash’s community, he bought tomatoes and watermelon from Mr. Habash’s farm and sometimes borrowed money. But his friend’s assurances did not sit right with Mr. Habash. That night, he gathered his family and fled. Soon afterward, he said, he found out that Mr. Mare had joined the militants and was helping them hunt down Yazidi families.
“Our Arab neighbors turned on all of us‘ said Mr. Habash, who recounted his story from a makeshift refugee camp on the banks of a fetid stream near the city of Zakho, in Iraqi Kurdistan. “We feel betrayed. They were our friends.‘ It would be the last time the men saw each other, as they were swept into different spheres of Iraq’s fracturing sectarian landscape, where militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria are filling their ranks with the country’s disenfranchised Sunni Arabs.
Sadly, this story gets played out over and over again throughout history, communities, and even Christian churches. God has placed in our hearts the privilege and responsibility to care for those who can’t care for themselves. But through our indifference, we end up siding with the enemy that’s whispering in the ears of the hungry, “No one cares about you.‘
One of the saddest words in all of the Bible came from King David who said, “I looked on my right hand, and beheld, but there was no man that would know me: refuge failed me; no man cared for my soul.‘ — Psalm 14:4
John quotes Jesus as stating that those who look to him will not hunger or thirst. Can the suffering and hungering of our world say the same of the Church? If we’re following in the footsteps of Jesus, they should be able to. And if we turn a blind eye to their suffering, aren’t we betraying them to the enemy?
The truth is, so many of us have a feast of blessings. God’s sovereignty and concern for us is evident in so many ways. And yet, every day, haven’t you and I met enough people who count their blessings on their fingers and their miseries on a calculator?
In 1636 during the Thirty Years War, one of the worst wars in the history of mankind in terms of the sheer number of deaths, epidemics, the economic results, there was a godly pastor whose name was Martin Rinkert. In a single year, this pastor buried 5,000 people in his parish, about 15 a day. He lived with the worst that life could do.
But if you look in many hymnals, you’ll find that in the middle of that time, he wrote a table grace for his children, a thanksgiving hymn. “Now thank we all our God with hearts and hands and voices, Who wondrous things has done, in whom this world rejoices.‘
To refuse to do something for those hungering is a betrayal of a basic necessity. It’s an unusual thing that in history many who have the least to thank God about thank him the most. Believers in Christ should make sure, however, to give them a real reason to thank our God.
Prayer: “Lord, I refuse to betray the hurting into the hands of the enemy and his lies. Please energize my mind to think of ways I can make a difference.‘
