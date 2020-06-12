Muhammad Ali was one of the greatest athletes the world has ever known. During the 1970s, he reigned as the heavyweight boxing champion for the entire decade. He is arguably the greatest boxer of all time, and no one was more aware of his greatness than he was. He called himself the King, Superman, even God on occasion. Muhammad Ali liked to remind everyone, especially his opponents, “I am the greatest.‘
During his illustrious boxing career, Ali faced many formidable foes, but he met his match in an unusual place by an unexpected challenger. After boarding an airplane, as the flight attendant was walking up the aisle making sure everyone had their seatbelts fastened, she noticed that Ali had not fastened his. When she asked him to do so, he replied, “Superman don’t need no seatbelt.‘ Unimpressed, the flight attendant smiled and said, “Superman don’t need no airplane.‘ Ali buckled up.
The original television series, The Adventures of Superman, starring George Reeves, claimed that Superman was "faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound." Then someone would say, "Look. Up in the sky. It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s Superman."
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, air traffic controllers estimated that 25,000 to 30,000 passenger flights occurred daily in the United States. This equates to 1.5 million passengers. Worldwide airlines transported more than eight million travelers every day. When you take into account that a fully-loaded commercial airliner weighs over 550 tons, this means every day millions of people put their faith in a person they have never met to fly in a heavy machine in the sky. I've sat in those seats and am convinced that it takes a lot of faith to climb aboard an airplane.
Author Bill Gordon observed, “Everyone knows how to have faith. We do it all the time in countless ways. When I get in a car and turn the ignition key, I have faith that my car will start. When I pick up a ballpoint pen and press it down on a sheet of paper, I'm exercising faith in the ability of that pen to write. When I sit down to eat my wife's cooking, I am exercising faith that she hasn't poisoned the food. Day by day, in countless ways, we exercise faith in the people or things around us. In the same way, when Jesus asks us to have faith in Him, He is only asking us to do what is natural for us to do.‘
Hebrews 11:1 defines faith as “being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see.‘ The Message Bible translates the verse this way, “faith is the firm foundation under everything that makes life worth living. It’s our handle on what we cannot see.‘ Faith isn’t a blind leap into the darkness, it is standing on the unshakeable, unmovable foundation of God's truth, believing that God will do what He promised. The word faith is easily tossed around, but essentially, it is confidence in what we hope for and the assurance that God is at work, even though we cannot see what He's up to. Genuine faith believes that no matter what is happening, the Lord is working all things together for our good. Faith, like our physical muscles, needs to be used and exercised in order to remain strong.
Samuel Clemens, better known by his pen name, Mark Twain, was a talented American author. In 1870, he married Olivia Langdon. The two enjoyed a long, happy marriage. When they were newly-weds, Olivia was a devoted follower of Christ. In the early years, she insisted that grace be offered at mealtime and they read from the Bible every day. However, as Mark's popularity increased and as traveling demands were pressed on the couple, Olivia abandoned her Christian faith. Her hectic lifestyle and exposure to other religions took their toll and left her spiritually bankrupt. Once when going through a difficult time, Mark said, “Olivia, if it comforts you to lean on your Christian faith, then do so.‘ To which she sadly replied, “I can’t, Mark, I don’t have it anymore.‘ At one time, Olivia's faith was strong and vibrant, but she allowed the foundation of her faith to crumble due to the cares of this world, the worries of life and the deceitfulness of riches.
The extended restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic have been stressful. Most likely your business or place of employment is dealing with the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Like many, you may have suffered many losses, but hopefully, your faith was not one of them. Now is not the time to abandon your faith in a Higher Power. Holding onto God in the midst of these troubling times is the wisest thing you can do. Your faith in Jesus may not make you "faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive or able to leap tall buildings in a single bound," but it will help you stand strong against the onslaught of today's challenges and the mysteries of an uncertain future, and in addition to that, it will make you a superman or a superwoman to be around.
