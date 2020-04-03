Jesus. Why not taste him again for the first time?

Even though we all find ourselves tucked away in our homes and religious services are on hold, it doesn’t negate the fact that this coming Sunday marks the beginning of the Week of Passion for Jesus of Nazareth. We celebrate the triumph of Palm Sunday, while we immediately look at the cruelness of Good Friday. It’s the week that brings the willing sacrifice of God’s Son who took away the sins of the world, right up in our faces.
Apart from the death of Jesus on Calvary, Ravi Zacharias tells, in my opinion, the most compelling story of self-sacrifice I’ve ever heard. It’s a story that comes from his native land, the country of India.
It’s the story of a young man who lived in a small village and fell in love with a woman from a neighboring village. His love for her was genuine, and he sought her hand in marriage. She, in turn, felt no such affection for him and only exploited his feelings to her own advantage. She made it a game, ever-demanding more and more proof of his love for her.
At last, when all her ploys were exhausted, she demanded the unthinkable. “If you really love me,‘ she said, “I would like to be confident that it’s an unrivaled love. To prove that, I ask you to take your mother’s life and bring her heart to me as a trophy of my victory over your love for her.‘
The young man was left thoroughly confounded for weeks and was grief-stricken at his option. Unable to withstand his “loss‘ any longer and seeing his mother alone, in a frenzied fit, he killed her and took the heart from her body. He ran as fast as he could to present this trophy to the girl he loved, all the while fleeing the guilt that tormented him. While running through a heavily wooded area he stumbled and fell, and the heart bounced out of his hand.
As he attempted to rise to his feet, he frenetically rummaged through the undergrowth looking for her heart. Finally, he spotted it and picked it up, and as he dusted off his knees he heard a voice coming from the heart saying, “Son, are you hurt. Son, are you hurt?‘
From the first time, I heard this story, no one needed to explain it to me. It’s the message of the undying love of a mother. Even amidst all the gory details of the story, what stood out was the love of someone committed to unconditional love. But you and I know that this is a fictional story. As wonderful as its message may be, we know that hearts don’t talk. This is a myth, a legend, a fable.
However, the good news, as this week of Passion begins is that the same one, Jesus, who spoke words of rebuke and warning to the Pharisees and religious upper echelon of His day, He was also an unconditional Lover! And the story we read and tell you today is not a myth or a legend or a fable.
For, in actuality, there was a heart that was taken and nailed to a Roman stake and yet it spoke to the very ones who cut it out. It was not words of condemnation or revenge, but words of concern. For He said,
“Father, forgive them.‘ And that same One comes to you today. Jesus, the Christ, asks, “Son, are you hurt? Daughter, are you hurt?‘ Whatever the gory details, He is an unconditional Lover of sinners, and all of us are in that category.
A few years ago, a popular breakfast cereal company from our own state of Michigan came out with an interesting advertising twist to an old product. For most people “Corn Flakes‘ doesn’t sound too exciting when you stand them up against chocolate covered, sugar-coated, snap, crackle, and pop-sounding counterparts. But this company showed normal-looking people being asked to taste a “New‘ breakfast cereal.
After we witnessed them putting the spoon in their mouth, it was obvious by their facial expression that this cereal tasted good. They then asked the question, “What is it?‘ When told, “Corn Flakes,‘ they usually said something like, “You’ve got to be kidding?‘ It was then you would hear the voice-over, “Kellogg’s Corn Flakes. Taste them again for the first time!‘
When it comes to your first encounter with Christ, it may have been abrupt and unsettling. Perhaps you left that encounter upset and unfulfilled. In this season of sacrifice made for you, why not meet Him again, for the “first time?‘
