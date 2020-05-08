The dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed. I Corinthians 15:52
We watched on television and automatically prayed. The Haitian woman had been sandwiched between two layers of concrete for six days. Only her face was visible. Her husband and skilled workers clawed at the stubborn cement, that, like a gray monster, was pinning her down. She whispered to her husband, "If I die, remember I love you and always will." Finally, the concrete was lifted. She came out singing, wearing a smile as bright as the sun. "What's that song?", the cameraman asked. "Never be afraid to die", she answered.
We share a God-given instinct to cling to life. Even Jesus did. In his humanity he too dreaded death. Yet, because Jesus died and rose again we need not fear death. With Paul we ask, "Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death is your sting" and we celebrate the answer. Thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. (I Cor. 15:55-56 NIV) What looks like the journey's end really isn't. What looks like the final curtain of our personal drama is really a doorway to more life than we've ever experienced. In Phil Yancey's words, "The irreversible (death) has been reversed."
My prayer is that our journey together has helped bring you a clearer vision of where you are in life today and a renewed sense of God as your traveling companion, the one who empowers your journey.
