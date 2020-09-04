Kindness and loyalty along the way

May you be richly rewarded by the Lord, under whose wings you have come to take refuge. Ruth 2:12
The theme of the book of Judges is read and weep. But Ruth, the little story that takes place during the period of Judges says “Read and sing for joy.‘ Israel at this time was an open drain of spiritual decline. People fell before idols everywhere, and everyone did what was right in his own eyes. (Judges 21:25)
Surprise. Out of the cesspool flows a river of life and promise. This story of loyalty and love reminds us that no matter how bad things appear, somewhere someone, hidden from public view is doing the right thing. Far from TV cameras and news reports, unsung heroes are practicing faith and justice. These children of God are the spiritual descendants of Ruth and Boaz. God enlists you and me to be such people.
God’s name rarely appears in Ruth, but god’s activity behind the scenes is everywhere. Where is the intersection between God’s activity behind the scenes is everywhere? Where is the intersection between God’s activity and ours? Philosophers debate such questions. biblically speaking, the answer is clear. Live each day with faith in God. Do the conscientious, loving thing at hand. God achieves his purposes in life through human beings acting in responsible ways. Most often they do not realize the long term effects of their deeds.
Your life too has potential in God’s providence to be a thing of beauty and hope a story of human kindness and loyalty.
