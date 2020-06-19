Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church hosts Pictures of Grace

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host the inspirational sounds of the “Pictures of Grace‘ in an Outdoor Concert on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 6 p.m.
The concert will be held at the outdoor concert pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. There is no admission charge and a free-will offering will be taken for the benefit of the “Pictures of Grace‘. You may enjoy the concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about COVID-19 we recommend social distancing.
“Pictures of Grace‘ is a group of talented musicians dedicated to the wonderful harmonies of Southern Gospel music and using that music to present the uncompromising message of our Lord Jesus Christ. The quartet has been honoring Jesus Christ with their singing for over 40 years. They have a rich blend of harmony and quick wit with a great sense of humor. Above all, they love the Lord and live what they sing. You will not only want to come to this concert; you will want to invite others to join you.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Sanctuary of the Church. Whether indoors or outdoors, casual and comfortable clothing is appropriate. Lake City E.P.C. is located on M-55 a quarter mile East of M-66, next to Roger’s Family Foods.
For more information, you may call (231) 839-2948. Come as you are, visitors to the Lake City area are especially welcome.
