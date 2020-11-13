Let peace rule in you

A man having chest pains was rushed to the emergency room suffering from a heart attack. The attending physician told him that he would not survive without a heart transplant. At that moment another doctor came into the ER saying, "I have good news—two hearts have just become available, so you get to choose which one you want. One heart belonged to a career politician and the other to a retired missionary.‘ The patient instantly responds, “I want the politician's heart.‘ The doctor said, “Don’t you want to know anything about them before making your decision?‘ To which the patient replied, “I already have enough information. Missionaries are kind, loving people who know what it's like to have a broken heart and chances are good the politician has never used his, so I’ll take the politician's heart!"
Among the most heavily guarded facilities on Earth are places like Fort Knox, Area 51, and the New York Federal Reserve. As humans, we take great effort to guard secrets, treasures, heirlooms, and valuables. We are vigilant about protecting our homes and financial assets, while leaving our heart wide open. Proverbs 4:23 sounds this warning, "guard your heart above all else, for it determines the course of your life." The Living Bible says, "above all else, guard your affections. For they influence everything else in your life."
Generally speaking, when the Bible mentions the heart it's not referring to the physical apparatus we have pumping inside our chest. Biblically, the heart is the seat of our emotions. It’s the part of us that makes decisions. It's the epicenter of who we are. The heart contains our hopes, dreams, emotions, and affections. When our heart is left unguarded, we run the risk of experiencing serious heart damage from evil influences. When we surf the web, visit questionable websites, click on links, shop online, post information on Facebook, or send emails, without proper protective software, we leave ourselves vulnerable to predators seeking to steal our identity or destroy our credit. In the same way, without guarding our heart, we can experience incalculable damage.
Ecclesiastes is the journal of a man named Solomon. The pages of his journal record the struggle of a man looking for truth and reality. No matter what he did or where he looked, his journey left him disappointed. His anxious mind, weary eyes and troubled heart left him feeling empty. Solomon had fortune and fame, but no peace in his heart. It's difficult to be at peace with others when you're at war within yourself.
In John 16:33, Jesus said, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.‘ As predicted, in our trouble-filled world, amid the madness it's difficult to maintain a calm spirit. Jesus, the Prince of Peace, offers inner peace in the midst of outward chaos. He promises to give peace of heart regardless of the circumstances swirling around your life.
Colossians 3:15 says "let the peace of God rule in your heart." In my walk with the Lord, I have discovered when trying to figure out which direction to go, God leads His children down a pathway of peace. On the flipside, when it was time for a change, I have experienced a restless spirit. Letting the peace of God rule in your heart is a good indicator of what God is wanting to do in your life.
In baseball, the home plate umpire is the one in charge of the game. There are other umpires on the field, but the home plate umpire is the one who enforces the rules and has the final word. During a baseball game, umpires sometimes make calls managers don't like and players don't agree with, nevertheless, based on their designated position, umpires are the final authority. Whether they agree with the call or not, coaches, players and fans must accept the umpire's decision.
In this crazy world, our lives should be governed by the peace of God when seeking guidance and making decisions. Don’t buy into the notion that an afternoon walk or a weekend at the beach will give you lasting peace. Those peaceful settings can be refreshing and help us collect our thoughts, but lasting peace is only found in Jesus. In trying to prepare His followers the dark days ahead, Jesus said, "let not your heart be troubled" (John 14:1). These are crazy days, so make sure you guard your heart and let the peace of God to rule within. The Prince of Peace has a boundless supply of peace available and it's yours, just for the asking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.