Let there be peace on earth

One of my mother's favorite pastimes was assembling jigsaw puzzles. Generally, there was a card table in the corner of the dining room with a puzzle spread out on it. The lowest level puzzles were easy to assemble, but the more difficult leveled puzzles could remain on the table for weeks. Problem is, the longer it stayed on the table, the greater the likelihood a piece would come up missing. Sometimes we found the missing piece, sometimes we didn't. It's aggravating to spend countless hours working on a puzzle only to figure out that a missing piece. It's a beautiful picture with a hole in it. Something is lost. Something is out-of-place. Something is missing.
In many ways, our nation is like a jigsaw puzzle with a piece missing. Across America, people long for peace. As the New Year approached, I recall thinking that 2020 would be a year of clear vision. I guess I was right. 2020 has been an eye-opener. We've seen things we never thought we'd see. We live in unprecedented times: political animosity; COVID-19; stay-at-home orders; mandatory face masks; executive orders; social isolation; peaceful protests; violent mobs; racial strife to name a few. These issues and others have kept people living on a ragged edge. Given all these factors, one wonders if peace on earth is possible.
At the time of publication, our nation has cast ballots in what has been called "the most important election in our lifetime." With controversy swirling around mail-in ballots and absentee voting, it's likely that winners have yet to be declared in their respective races. What's more, given the protests, violence and instability our nation has experienced leading up to the election, there has been reasonable concern about violent reactions from restless mobs disagreeing with the outcome of the elections. Peace on earth, specifically in America, would be nice, but it's doubtful that peace will be obtained by throwing rocks at a hornet's nest.
Luke's account of the Christmas story records how while shepherds were keeping watch over their flocks, when an angel of the Lord appeared and said, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord." Suddenly a heavenly host appeared praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men on whom his favor rests‘ (Luke 2:8-14).
Peace on earth sounds good, doesn't it! One Christmas carol speaks about a 'silent night,' but if Roman soldiers were marching around; if Bethlehem was crowded with nervous tax-payers; and if Mary and Joseph had to spend the night with a newborn in a stable, that night in Bethlehem may not have been all that silent and not that peaceful. Truth is, the peace of which the angels sang on the starlit night of Christ's birth wasn't the absence of trouble. On that Bethlehem night, God sent the Peace of heaven to our troubled world to help us cope with the disturbing things of this crazy planet.
The prophet Isaiah declared “the virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel‘ —which means, “God with us‘ (Isaiah 9:6). Jesus, the Prince of peace, came into the world to walk with us. Jesus came to bring peace with God and show us how to live at peace with others. Because of Jesus, we don’t have to run from God anymore. We don’t have to worry about whether our sins can be forgiven anymore. Jesus came to express God’s love, make forgiveness possible, and to show us how to get along with others. Jesus came to give us peace on the inside, so we can handle whatever is happening on the outside. True peace on earth is having inner calmness in the midst of outward chaos.
It would be nice living in a world with no troubles and unrest, but that's not likely to happen as long as sin and Satan are alive on planet earth. Still, we don't have to see eye-to-eye to walk hand-in-hand. We can agree to disagree. The media likes to keep us focused on our differences, but we must choose to focus on our similarities instead. We come from different backgrounds, have different shades of skin, may even have a different religion, but in the creative genius of God, He placed us on this planet a beautiful, colorful array of humans, so apparently the Creator knows that it's possible for us to peacefully coexist. So, from the lyrics of another Christmas song, "Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me!"
