Listen to Him

Today we continue to look at Peter as he journeys with Jesus, this time literally. In Matthew, chapter 17, verses 1 to 8, Jesus takes a few key disciples with Him to the top of a mountain. There is Peter, who speaks what he feels and is the man who will be the foundation of the new church; James, who will see to the actual day to day administration of the church; and John, the beloved disciple, who will be the last survivor of the group and whose gospel will reveal a special insight into the spiritual nature of Jesus to the church. Jesus’ choice of who will accompany Him could be seen to represent the heart, the head, and the soul of the disciples.
Peter, James, and John see Jesus in His heavenly glory, along with Moses and Elijah. Jesus is having a conversation with the two patriarchs; in Luke’s account of the event, we are told that they are discussing Jesus’ death and resurrection. Besides being a manifestation of the divinity of Jesus, this is also a preview of the day when Jesus will return to establish his kingdom on earth. Moses represents the faithful who have died and will be restored to life, and Elijah, who was taken bodily into heaven, represents the living faithful who will rise to meet Jesus in the sky, groups that will be there when He returns in all His glory. Peter, James and John are being given a glimpse of the ultimate resolution of the plan, what will come about because of Jesus’ suffering and death, and the assurance that He is speaking the truth about His resurrection.
Peter, in his wonderfully straightforward way, speaks for the others and shows his acceptance of what they see by simply saying, “Lord, it is good that we are here‘, and suggesting that they set up tents for Jesus and his honored guests. Once again, the Spirit is with Peter, he doesn’t question what the meaning of this vision is, he just accepts it as being what it is and everything that it implies.
And if there is any lingering confusion about the meaning of the vision, it is dispelled when the voice of God is heard, speaking the same words that were said at Jesus’ baptism. “This is my Son, the beloved, with whom I am well pleased.‘ And then, just to make sure that everything is perfectly clear, God adds the simple instruction, “Listen to Him!‘
That last command, “Listen to Him‘, sums up the reason for this trip to the mountain. These three key disciples had an experience that strengthened their faith, but also reminded them of their most important duty to Jesus. To listen to Him! To set aside their arguments and attempts to find what they think is a better way. To just accept that Jesus knows best and listen to what He says.
That is the thought that I would like for us to take away today and to contemplate as we continue our Lenten preparations for Easter. Are we following the example that Peter gives us in these verses? Are we listening to Jesus? First, are we listening to what He has already said to us? Do we simply accept what He has taught us, or do we try to find a better way, or, I should say, a way that we think suits us better? What are the things in our lives that serve us, that we refuse to let go of, that are preventing us from completely serving Him?
Secondly, are we listening to what He is saying to us today? When we pray, do we take the time to listen for a reply, do we pray as if we were truly having a conversation with our Lord, or are we doing all the talking, are our prayers simply the giving of a list of our demands to God? And aside from prayer, do we try to be aware of Jesus all around us as we just go thru the day? We might not witness anything as spectacular as the transfiguration, but there are plenty of mountain top moments all around us to bring us closer to our Savior, to help us to better serve him, if we just keep ourselves open to them instead of letting all the things we are trying to do during the day that we think are important drown out His voice.
Listen to Jesus. It is a command that applies to us today, just as much as it did to those disciples so many years ago.
