Living at peace with others

In her book Grapes of Wrath or Grace, Barbara Brokhoff tells the story of a group of American tourists who were taking a bus tour in Rome led by an Italian guide with broken English. Their first stop was a huge cathedral in a busy town square, which was surrounded by several lanes of traffic. After the tourists were safely dropped off, the eager group climbed the steps of the cathedral for a tour of the magnificent structure.
When the tour was over, the tourists came out of the building to make their way toward the bus, which was parked across the high-trafficked street. The tour guide shouted for the group to stay together. He hollered, "You cross one by one, they hit you one by one, but if you cross together, they not hit you." Throughout these days of 2020, we have been repeatedly confronted with one challenge after another, but if we allow ourselves to be separated, we are liable to get picked off one by one. The old adage applies now more than ever: “united we stand, divided we fall!‘
In one of Aesop’s fables, three bulls grazed in a field together in peace and safety, as a lion watched from the edge of the forest hoping to devour them. The lion knew there was little chance for lunch as long as the bulls stayed together. What could he do to divide them? Secretly the lion began spreading lies and evil reports pitting one bull against another until he created inbred jealousy and distrust among them. Soon the bulls began avoiding each other and took to feeding alone. Then one by one, the bulls became easy prey for the lion. "United we stand, divided we fall!"
As a teenager, I cast my first ballot in a presidential election in 1976 in the race between Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter. As an American citizen, I have dutifully executed my responsibility in eleven presidential elections since that time. Not every candidate I voted for won the office, but you accept the will of the majority of citizens and move forward. However, this particular presidential election has been likely nothing we have ever since. We have never witnessed such bitter attacks, malice and hatred leading up to the election, which led to the widespread confusion on election night and the ultimate suspicion and deepening division which has followed.
Political rivals hold the other party responsible. Politicians claim their opponent is the source of the political divide, the racial strife, the pandemic disaster and the social mistrust. It’s messy out there, but our nation cannot afford to waste time squabbling about who's right and who's wrong. There's more than enough blame to go around. While politicians and media outlets shoot off their mouths with useless accusations, there are signs that the nation is on the brink of civil war.
If the adage ’united we stand, divided we fall,' is accurate, then our nation is in serious trouble. The United States of America has not been this divided since the Civil War, possibly never as divided as it is right now! The colonists knew that engaging in a Revolutionary War against Great Britain could cost them their lives, but they were willing to pay the price together. In the face of the pending danger, Benjamin Franklin advised: 'We must all hang together or assuredly we shall all hang separately.'
I’ve heard of friends unfriending friends on Facebook or cutting ties with family members over differing political views. The First Amendment guarantees every American the freedom of religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. It forbids Congress from promoting one religion over another and from restricting an individual’s religious practices. It guarantees freedom of expression and the right to speak freely. As citizens, we have inalienable rights, but we need to use these rights to promote peace and goodwill. Exercise your rights, express your opinions, but not at the expense of destroying a family member or friendship.
Some of our nation's largest cities have become dangerous places to visit, let alone live in. I may grumble while blowing snow in the frigid temperatures of northern Michigan in the middle of February, but living and working in the peaceful counties of our part of the world has its advantages. Don’t take it for granted!
As for our relationships, we need to hang together. We don't have to see eye-to-eye to walk hand-in-hand. We can agree to disagree. If we insist on uniformity, we will miss our diversity. When we sit together at the table or stand side by side, true love can grow. So, no matter how the media tries to twist the facts and how much people resist the truth, our Creator designed a colorful array in the human race, so God knows we can peacefully coexist. Hebrews 12:14 encourages us to "make every effort to live in peace with all men," because it is true that ’united we stand, divided we fall!’
