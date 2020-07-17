"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus." (Philippians 4:19, NIV):
I recently happened upon a survey dealing with loneliness among American adults. The survey of slightly over twenty thousand people eighteen years of age and older was conducted on behalf of a global health service corporation investigating a range of health issues. Through analysis of the survey data, it was estimated that more than three in five Americans classify themselves as lonely. The matter of loneliness was shown to impact all ages. I won't attempt to attest to the accuracy of the survey or its findings. However, the subject of loneliness caused me to think about the issue.
According to various sources, loneliness is commonly described as the state of being alone and feeling sad about it. One resource defines loneliness as a feeling of depression resulting from being by yourself. Another expressed the term as the state of being secluded from human beings, and the unhappiness that is felt because one does not have any friends nor anyone to talk to. Still another articulated loneliness as being in a state of solitude or seclusion with no hope of change. I imagine most people have experienced varying degrees of loneliness during their lifetimes. Some more than others. If the survey is accurate, many people are experiencing loneliness at this time. Personally, I can recall times of loneliness. Some of those periods were very tough.
Before delving into the results of the survey, I wondered if the increasing reliance by many on the use of social media to "electronically connect" with others might be identified as a factor in the rate of those experiencing loneliness. While a factor, the findings revealed that social media alone was not a predictor of loneliness. Survey respondents identified as never making use of networking platforms exhibited loneliness scores very similar to the heavy users of social media. Instead, for all groups, the survey reported that almost half of all Americans attribute their loneliness to a lack of meaningful in-person interactions. Significant among these was the lack of extended face to face conversations with a friend and the lack of spending quality time with family.
As much of the literature affirms, loneliness can lead to serious depression and other health issues. Many of us may know people experiencing loneliness. If so, God's Word instructs us to take the initiative to be a friend to others. He wants us to take the step of making the needed connections. As His Word tells us in Proverbs 27:17 (NIV); "As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another." Thinking about the matter of loneliness gave me pause to think about what I could and should do to help someone experiencing feelings of isolation. Hopefully, His Words will encourage you to be a friend to someone in need as well.
For those experiencing loneliness, please know that our Lord and Savior is ready to help. His Word (Isaiah 41:13, NIV) tells us so; "For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, do not fear; I will help you." I can attest that during my periods of loneliness, He was by my side. I may not have realized it at the time, however as I reflect on the outcomes, His presence is readily confirmed. He's reaching for you as well. Ask God to help you in your time of loneliness. His Word assures us that He will.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.