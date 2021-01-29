“But according to his promise, we are waiting for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells.‘ (2 Peter 3:13, ESV).
When Christians employ the phrase “looking forward‘ it typically implies fixing one’s gaze and thoughts on the upcoming return of Christ and the anticipated blissful place He will establish as a home for believers. God’s Word instructs us to look forward. For instance, Philippians 3:20-21 (ESV) tells us; “But our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body to be like his glorious body, by the power that enables him even to subject all things to himself.‘
As we express our desire to look forward to a time with Christ, Satan often goes into overdrive as he endeavors to compromise our lives with anxieties such as fear, dread and worry and perhaps a sense of hopelessness. Satan longs to cajole us into the belief that Christ’s promises are false. After all, Satan might declare, if Christ is so loving yet allows us to be filled with unrest while on this earth, can we really be assured of a future life of ultimate peace and joy?
Unlike Satan, God is not someone who toys with us. Throughout His Word, God has made it clear that our lives in this fallen world will experience their share of hardships. At times, those adversities may be highly demanding and possibly grievous. However, His Word is also flawlessly solid regarding His love and promise to enable us to live above the pressures of heartache and distress. God wants us to release the controls that plague us and surrender our lives to Him. As we make Christ our central focus, our outward circumstances may not immediately change, but we will. And with extreme confidence, we may look forward for as His Word tells us; “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful.‘ (Hebrews 10:23, ESV).
