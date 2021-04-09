Loyal Thomal

Fill in this blank for me: Doubting ______. How sad is that? For Thomas, his entire life is summed up in one word from one event. Aren’t you glad that your life-long identity isn’t determined by the single moment when you appeared to be at your worst? Such is the plight of Doubting Thomas. This is how we know him even 2,000 years after he lived. But the truth is that there was so much more to this Apostle of Jesus Christ than his doubt. And actually, so much to admire about him.
We first meet Thomas in John 11:16. The setting is in the wilderness of Judea. Jesus and his disciples had fled Jerusalem because their lives were in danger. When it was suggested that Jesus head back toward the danger by going to Bethany, Thomas piped up, “Let us go, that we may die with him.‘ While it could be argued that this reveals Thomas’s pessimism, it also shows courageous loyalty. Wherever Jesus would go, Thomas would go, even if it meant death.
Our next encounter with Thomas is in John 14:14. Jesus is preparing His disciples for His departure. He tells them that He is going to prepare a place for them. I imagine that none of the disciples wanted to look stupid, so they said nothing. But because Thomas was committed to going wherever Jesus would go, he takes the risk, speaks up, and says what probably everybody else was thinking: “Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?‘ Wherever Jesus would go, Thomas would go, even if it meant looking stupid.
But then, the worst fears of Thomas the pessimist came true. Jesus, the one for whom he had left everything behind, was crucified and buried in a tomb. Jesus and Thomas were separated. Thomas could not be where Jesus was. And he did not handle it well. Thomas isolated himself in his grief. And so, when Jesus appeared to the other apostles after rising from the dead, Thomas missed it. He wasn’t there. (As an aside, when you miss gathering with other Believers, you miss a lot—likely you miss what you need the most).
But this tragic twist in the story has a happy ending. Eight days later, Thomas did gather with the other apostles, and Jesus appeared to them again. And rather than harshly rebuke Thomas, Jesus patiently works with Thomas: “Put your finger here, and see my hands…‘ Jesus treats Thomas as a gentle shepherd. And how does Thomas respond? “My Lord and my God!‘ This is one of the most powerful confessions in the Bible regarding the identity of Jesus and it comes from Thomas.
There are two important parts to that confession. “My God‘ recognizes the divinity of Jesus. He is not merely a man, but is God Himself. “My Lord‘ recognizes the supremacy of Jesus. He alone is worthy to sit on the throne of our lives. And just as Thomas exclaimed, the two go together. They are inseparable. And it is my prayer that you are able to follow in the steps of courageous, loyal Thomas and make this confession yourself. As Thomas so rightly knew, we were made to be with Jesus.
