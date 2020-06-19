Miles together, miles apart

Actor and playwright, Charles Coghlan was a man of great wit. One weekend his wife, who had been out of town, returned home earlier than expected. Upon her arrival, she saw her husband getting out of a cab with another woman. Without hesitation, Mrs. Coghlan confronted them, but the fast-talking actor was equal to the situation. He said to his wife, "My dear, allow me to present Miss Blank." The two women acknowledged each other, as Charles quickly added, "I know you ladies have much to talk about, so I will ask to be excused." With that, he tipped his hat, stepped into the cab and escaped. Talk about an awkward conversation.
I've flown numerous times. I like traveling hundreds of miles in a short amount of time, but I don't really like to fly. While I am a people person, I prefer to spend the flight with my earbuds listening to music. I don't engage in much in conversation with the passengers sitting next to me, and I'm not alone. Surveys reveal that 80% of airline travelers prefer a quick hello, a smile, then a zipped lip. Isn't it amazing how we can travel hours together, yet have no relationship with the person next to us?
It's easy to see how this can happen on an airplane, unfortunately, this lack of relationship also happens in our daily lives. People can work at the same shop for years, yet not know the name of the fellow who works in the same department. People can attend the same church without making any effort to get to know another attendee. Parents and children can live under the same roof without having any meaningful conversation. Married couples can spend years sharing the same bed and raising their children, but when the nest is empty, they look at each other and wonder, "who are you?" They have traveled miles together, yet they are miles apart.
COVID-19 forced us to add a new phrase to our vocabulary and implement a new way of socialization called “social distancing.‘ Social distancing, which would be better named "physical distancing," is keeping a safe distance from others to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. These quarantines were confining and the separation extremely challenging, but the lockdown appears to have yielded some positive results. Even though the expression may be new, the practice of social distancing has been in play for quite some time.
Years ago, in Stockholm, Sweden, an 84-year-old woman sat for two months on her balcony before a neighbor discovered that she was dead. The woman was found sitting in a chair on her balcony, dressed in a coat and hat, her forehead leaning against the railing. The neighbor realized something was wrong when she saw the woman sitting there around the clock, despite the freezing temperatures. “I blamed myself for not having seen her earlier,‘ she said. “I hope this dreadful story makes us better at keeping in touch with our neighbors.‘ Perhaps one positive thing from the stay-at-home order is that maybe we will keep a better eye on our neighbors.
What happened in Stockholm can just as easily happen in our hometown. This inbred bent toward social isolation is an epidemic. Maybe we're afraid of poking our nose into someone else’s business or don't want to be guilty of meddling, so we've trained ourselves to turn a blind eye and refuse to stop, look and listen. Furthermore, since we live in a fast-paced world with video streaming, webcams, social networking, and smartphones, we can become so consumed by our virtual world that we neglect the people in the real world.
Psalm 25:16 says, "Turn to me and be gracious to me, for I am lonely and afflicted." In Psalm 142:4, David declares, "no one is concerned for me. I have no refuge; no one cares for my life." Loneliness is a common malady. There's the loneliness of the midnight hour or being marooned on a deserted island, but loneliness, at its worst, is feeling alone in a crowd. Although surrounded by thousands, you have an empty heart. Many times, this loneliness is the result of our personal self-imposed practice of social distancing.
Loneliness was the first thing that God said was not good. Even before sin entered our world, the Creator declared "it is not good for the man to be alone" (Genesis 2:18). Loneliness is a miserable experience. Everyone feels lonely at times, even Jesus. He was rejected by His own people. His closest friends deserted Him when He needed them. While dying on the cross, He cried out, "My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?" Jesus knows the pain caused by social distancing.
It's still not good to be alone too long. You need others and others need you. Don't spend your time living in a cocoon. Get to know your neighbor. Talk to the people in your department. Walk across the aisle at church. In the midst of the pandemic we were reminded that "we're all in this together." It's true. Life is a team sport. We are part of a community. It's time to end the social distancing and spend your time walking the miles together instead of being miles apart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.