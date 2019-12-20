There’s a line in the familiar carol “Away In a Manger‘ that says, “The cattle are lowing, the poor baby wakes, but little Lord Jesus, no crying He makes.‘
No crying He makes? Seriously? Have you ever known of a human baby that didn’t cry? It has been my experience that human babies cry — a lot. They cry at all hours of the day and night. To assert that baby Jesus did not cry is to make him out to be something less than human, which is a historical heresy known as Docetism. This is the belief that Jesus was not really human, but only appeared to be. This idea was so offensive to God that he directed the Apostle John to identify anyone who believes in it to be antichrist (1 John 4:2-3). The humanity of Jesus is clearly an important doctrine to God and so should be to us as well.
The clear teaching of the humanity of Christ comes to us from (among other passages) one power packed verse: John 1:14, which says, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth. (ESV)‘ Jesus did not merely appear to be human flesh. Rather, He became flesh and literally “tabernacled‘ among us. The usage of this particular term would have instantly caused John’s audience to recall the Old Testament Tabernacle where God dwelt among His people. But this time God dwells among His people as one of them. Jesus is God incarnate — fully God and fully man. He is not a mixture or a dilution of either nature. Rather, He is one, united person, forever.
Why does the doctrine of the humanity of Jesus matter so much? First, the humanity of Jesus matters because only a human being could truly be our substitute. Jesus fulfilled the role of the second Adam. Where the first Adam failed, our Savior succeeded. Where the first Adam was unrighteous, our Savior was righteous. Jesus lived the perfect life that we didn’t live and then fulfilled the role of the perfect sacrifice for our sins. Only by fully being human could He be the second Adam and our substitute. Second, the humanity of Jesus matters because only a human being could truly shed blood for our sins. Hebrews 9:22 tells us that without the shedding of blood, there cannot be the forgiveness of sins. Jesus shed real human blood to be the once and for all sacrifice for the sins of humanity. Third, the humanity of Jesus matters because only a human being could truly sympathize with us (Hebrews 4:15). As Jesus shed real tears at the tomb of his friend Lazarus, so he sheds real tears in our times of sorrow. But He does even more than sympathize. He stands by ready to help us in our time of need.
So, how do we respond to such a mysterious and beautiful doctrine as the humanity of Jesus? We fall to our knees and worship. We lift our hands to the heavens and offer thanks. Our God took great measures to dwell among us. He is worthy of all our praise.
