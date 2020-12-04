I had an “old guy‘ moment last week. My kids tell me it happens every year. We were decorating our Christmas tree, listening to a playlist of the sounds of the season, when the song “Last Christmas‘ by Wham! found its way into the musical rotation. For the uninitiated (though if you’ve ever gone shopping in a store in December, how could you be?) the lyrics of “Last Christmas‘ go like this: “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart. But the very next day, you gave it away.‘
It’s not exactly “The Hallelujah Chorus‘ in terms of musical composition or lyrics. And that’s when, like clockwork, I chimed in with the same comment that I feel compelled to share each year, something like: “Nothing like Wham! to put the Incarnation of our Savior into clear perspective for us all.‘ Cue the eye roll from the kids. And the wife.
Why the old guy musical snobbery? Well, I guess it is because of how much I appreciate the theological depth of the traditional carols.
While reflecting their own historical context, the carols speak to the significance of the baby in the manger who came to sacrifice His life for lost sinners. And by the way, there are in fact some beautifully rich songs written today that do the very same thing. They soar beyond the banal triviality of songs like “Last Christmas‘ (and don’t even get me started on Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time.‘ Ugh!) Ok, enough ranting.
Let’s talk about one of these theologically rich Christmas carols: “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.‘ The earliest known copy of this Old English carol dates back to 1760. It was later referenced in Charles Dickens’ 1843 story A Christmas Carol. The title of the song has been the topic of much discussion, mainly because of the evolution of the English language over the years.
The first question has to do with the word “rest.‘ When the carol was written “rest‘ as used here had the meaning of “keep‘ rather than to sleep. Therefore, an updated title might be, “God Keep You Merry Gentlemen.‘
The second question has to do with the word “merry.‘ Now, I’ve heard it taught that the word “merry‘ back in that time meant “mighty‘ and that this is really a battle cry for Christians in the war against Satan (I do like that interpretation!), but I’ve also read that this is inaccurate. Let’s just go with “merry‘ in the sense of “joyful‘: “God Keep You Joyful Gentlemen.‘ And finally, there is the question of punctuation. Where should the comma go: after “you‘ or after “joyful?‘ The placement really does matter to the meaning. The proper placement seems to be after the word “joyful‘: “God Keep You Joyful, Gentlemen.‘ The emphasis is on God being the catalyst for the joy and the one who is able to sustain it.
This carol is so relevant for us in a year that many have found to be quite depressing. It tells us how we can be joyful even in such seasons of darkness. The answer? “Remember Christ our Savior was born on Christmas Day. To save us all from Satan’s power when we were gone astray. O tidings of comfort and joy, comfort and joy. O tidings of comfort and joy.‘ May God keep you joyful, brothers and sisters, as you remember the reason for this most merry of seasons.
