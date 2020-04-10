Temple Hill Baptist Church
Will be having an online Easter service, starting at 9:30 a.m on their Facebook page. It will be available to watch anytime on Sunday via their website, www.thbc.org, it is pre-recorded.
Zion Lutheran Church
Will be having Sunrise Worship at 7 a.m. on their Facebook page Zion'Lutheran, and on their website by 8 a.m., zioncadillac.org.
First Christian Church of Cadillac
Will have an online service Easter service, live at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page.
Northern Light Church
Will be uploading a video recording to FaceBook by 6 a.m. on Sunday. Their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/Northernlight-Church-of-Cadillac-621088787920423/
Revival Center
Will be streaming live on Facebook at 11 a.m.
Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Will be providing a Facebook live stream Easter message at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, at https://www.facebook.com/gregory.dubois.547/videos.
Resurrection Life
Will be providing a live stream service at 9 a.m., at livestream.com/rlccadillac. They will also be broadcasting on the radio at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., on 107.1 and 103.9.
First Baptist Church of Cadillac
Will be providing a service on Facebook at 11 a.m.
St Ann Catholic Church
Will be holding an Easter Sunday Mass at 9 a.m., at stannparish.weebly.com.
United Methodist Church of Cadillac
Will be holding a service Sunday at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.