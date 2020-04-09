Temple Hill Baptist Church

Will be having an online Easter service, starting at 9:30 a.m on their Facebook page. It will be available to watch anytime on Sunday via their website, www.thbc.org, it is pre-recorded. 

 

Zion Lutheran Church

Will be having Sunrise Worship at 7 a.m. on their Facebook page Zion'Lutheran, and on their website by 8 a.m., zioncadillac.org.

 

First Christian Church of Cadillac

Will have an online service Easter service, live at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page.

 

Northern Light Church

Will be uploading a video recording to FaceBook by 6 a.m. on Sunday.  Their  Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/Northernlight-Church-of-Cadillac-621088787920423/

 

Revival Center

Will be streaming live on Facebook at 11  a.m.

 

Evangelical Presbyterian Church

Will be providing a Facebook live stream Easter message at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, at   https://www.facebook.com/gregory.dubois.547/videos.

 

Resurrection Life

Will be providing a live stream service at 9 a.m., at livestream.com/rlccadillac. They will also be broadcasting on the radio at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., on 107.1 and 103.9.

 

First Baptist Church of Cadillac

Will be providing a service on Facebook at 11 a.m.

 

St Ann Catholic Church

Will be holding an Easter Sunday Mass at 9 a.m., at stannparish.weebly.com.

 

United Methodist Church of Cadillac

Will be holding a service Sunday at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page.

