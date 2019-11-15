CADILLAC — On Nov. 18, multiple locations throughout the Cadillac area will open to collect shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items for the Samaritan's Purse project.
During the project's National Collection Week (Nov. 18-25), Cadillac volunteers hope to collect more than 14,750 gifts to contribute to Operation Christmas Child's 2019 goal of reaching 11 million children in need.
Local drop-off locations include:
• Buckley: The Tabernacle Church, 213 E. Wexford Ave.
Open daily 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18-25.
• Cadillac: Emmanuel Lutheran Ministry House, 11124 E. Division St.
Open 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 18, 22 and 23; 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19-21; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24; and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
• Tustin: Covenant Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Church St.
Open 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18-22; 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 23-24; and 7 to 9 a.m. Nov. 25.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 937-374-0761 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
