Our inactions also have consequences

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.‘ - Matthew 5:6
The hit TV show Breaking Bad followed the story of Walter White, a mild-mannered chemistry teacher who, after receiving a terminal diagnosis, turns to cooking crystal meth to provide for his family.
As he develops a taste for the trade, Walt slowly turns into a bold but degenerate thug. But the show doesn't soft-peddle the consequences of sin. The show's creator, Vince Gilligan, said, "If there's a larger lesson to Breaking Bad, it's that actions have consequences …. I feel some sort of need for biblical atonement, or justice, or something."
In one of the most memorable scenes of season four, the biblical implications of Gilligan's vision become clear. Walt's younger accomplice, Jesse Pinkman, commits murder and then attends a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in hopes of finding relief. After Jesse shares a thinly veiled version of his crime, the group leader counsels self-acceptance. "We're not here to sit in judgment," he says, to which Jesse explodes:
“Why not? Why not? If you just do stuff and nothing happens, what's it all mean? What's the point? …So no matter what I do, hooray for me because I'm a great guy? It's all good? No matter how many dogs I kill, I just—what, do an inventory, and accept?‘
It's not surprising that Vince Gilligan believes in hell and judgment for human sin. He said, "I want to believe there's a heaven. But I can't not believe there's a hell."
“Actions have consequences...‘ Isn’t that what parents try to get across to their children from day one? Another way to say it comes from a premise in science, which says, “To every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.‘ What we do and say carries with them a consequence. And we’re supposed to be open to hearing where we’ve missed the mark.
The famous preacher of a day gone by, Charles Spurgeon, wrote, “Get a friend to tell you your faults, or better still, welcome an enemy who will watch you keenly and sting you savagely. What a blessing such an irritating critic will be to a wise man, what an intolerable nuisance to a fool!‘
One woman named Elisabeth Elliot Gren writes,
“The current popular notion that judging others is in itself a sin leads to such inappropriate maxims as 'I'm okay and you're okay.' It encourages a conspiracy of moral indifference which says, ‘If you never tell me that anything I'm doing is wrong, I'll never tell you that anything you're doing is wrong.’"
Paul Cedar, long-time pastor on the West coast once said, “My most painful experiences have been when I've had a problem and no one loved me enough to tell me about it.‘
Now, certainly, you and I understand that that kind of lack of love leads only to more weakness! But it’s not just those things that we do that can reach around and bite us if neglected. It’s also those things that we don’t do, our inactions. When we know what we’re supposed to do, but then don’t do it - The Apostle Paul says that’s sin!
When the man was attacked, robbed and left for dead, Jesus said it was a good Samaritan who took action while some religious folks were held responsible for their inaction. They did nothing when they knew they should have helped. They made excuses rather than do the obvious kind and Christ-like thing.
So while nobody may ever step up to us and hold us accountable for what we’re not doing [for example] in regards to the hunger needs that we know are out there, that still doesn’t absolve us from what we know to be true. Our inactions also have consequences.
I’ve found myself praying: “Eternal God, You’ve said that those who are hungry and thirsty for righteousness - You will respond to. You’ll make sure that they are satisfied. I realize that there are times that You would use me to be the answer to the very prayer that I’m praying. And when it comes to those in need - I commit to be that answer, so much as it depends on me and trust that You will empower my actions. In Jesus’ Name.‘
