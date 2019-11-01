I stopped at the local supermarket to get a can of vegetables. The manager greeted me and asked what I was looking for. When I told him, he pointed toward a pile of hundreds or thousands of cans and said, “Go ahead, dig through there. See if you can find what you’re looking for.‘
This really didn’t happen.
What happened is I walked up to a shelf where a woman was stacking items. She greeted me with a warm smile. I asked, “How long have you been stocking shelves?‘ She said, “26 years,‘ and added, “Is there something I can help you find?‘
Her helpfulness made me think of the kind of people God loves to use to do his work in the world.
When is the last time a big name athlete, football or baseball, or what star of screen or stage has helped you? A shelf-stocker doesn’t fit our image of a star but it is the ordinary kind of person God loves to use to help others.
Examples abound. God called upon Moses to lead Israel out of Egyptian captivity but he needed help from his brother Aaron because Moses had a speech impediment.
Later on when God needed help in freeing Israel from a bully giant he called up a five-star general decked out with his medals. Nope, instead he sent for a shepherd boy named David, a keeper of sheep — armed with a few smooth stones and his sling shot.
Later still when the time came for the Savior of the world to be born, God called a princess from a royal court. No, not quite. God chose an unmarried, virgin girl named Mary to be the mother and Joseph, a humble carpenter, to act as father of the divine son of God. It seems God has a preference for using ordinary people to do his work in our world.
The city of Corinth had many noble families, and learned philosophers and rich merchants. Yet the apostle Paul writes, “not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble are called‘ (I Cor. 1:26).
Think of the cheerful server at your local restaurant. Or the garbage man who hoists up your heavy garbage can week after week. When it rains he thoughtfully places the empty can upside down.
Indeed, God uses people of all walks of life to accomplish his goals in this world.
Whatever our occupation, an always appropriate prayer for you and me is, “Here I am, Lord, use me.‘
