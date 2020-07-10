“To gather with God’s people in united adoration of the Father is as necessary to the Christian life as prayer.‘ — Martin Luther
Over the past decade many municipalities, including Cadillac, have initiated placemaking efforts designed to foster connections among area residents and guests. The term placemaking, in widespread use by city planners, refers to the design, construction, and management of public spaces with the goal of creating welcoming areas that attract people for purposes of friendly interaction, improved health and pleasure, and well-being. For instance, the area around the Cadillac City Park in downtown Cadillac, known as Cadillac Commons, has been designed as a placemaking venue. Comprised of the City Park, Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion, Farm Market, McKellop Walkway, Lake Cadillac, and related amenities and features, the area attracts a wide range of children and adults who gather in the area to utilize the facilities, meet friends, and relax in an inviting atmosphere. Placemaking settings provide opportunities for people of all molds to feel welcomed and part of a community.
Walking through Cadillac Commons recently I reflected on how the church I attend, as well as many other places of worship in our area, serve as placemaking settings. Of utmost importance, local houses of worship provide opportunities for people of all backgrounds to freely assemble and connect with God. They are venues for the welcoming interaction of people and the formation of friendships. Many provide a range of programs and activities for all ages, designed for the comfort and mending of the heart, mind and soul.
As with any placemaking venue, to personally secure the rewards offered one must step into their realms of existence. For places of worship, that means walking through the church doors. For some, that can be an arduous challenge. It may be a perceived fear of not fitting in, anxiety over possibly encountering less than friendly people, the difficulty or humiliation of events in one's life that they sense will cause others to avoid them, or a myriad of other reasons. Others may feel the church is just not intended for them.
God didn’t instruct us to draw together and worship as an encumbrance in our lives. Nor did He designate an elite group of people for select attendance at His houses of worship. God wants us to attend church. Hebrews 10:24-25 of His Word (NIV) tells us: "And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day approaching." God invites everyone. He did so to bless us.
Just like Cadillac Commons, God's church welcomes all people. He knows and understands everyone's needs, desires, and reservations. Church attendance can become one of the greatest rewards in one's life as well as that of their family.
Have you visited one of God's houses of worship recently? If not, please do so. Chances are you'll find He's made it a special place for you.
