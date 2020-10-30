CADILLAC — A 36-hour prayer vigil is being held at the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac on Harris Street. The public is invited to pray starting the day before the election until the polls close.
The sanctuary will be open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 through 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“The purpose of the vigil is to provide the community with an opportunity to pray for peace and unity during the election,‘ said Rev. Michael Horlocker. “There is so much division and contention right now and we would like to provide an opportunity to just breathe, pray and meditate during this time.‘
Soft music will play throughout the vigil and there will be candles available to light.
First Presbyterian Church is the oldest church building still in use and the interior was recently beautifully restored. At the front of the sanctuary the magnificent pipe organ is a sight to behold. But the huge circular stained glass windows, made in Chicago and installed in 1905 are spectacular. Worth an estimated $2 million, they too have been cleaned and restored and feature Jesus as the focal point in every window.
