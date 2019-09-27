"If the earthly tent we live in is destroyed." (II Corinthians: 1, NIV)
When John Quincy Adams was past the usual span of life, a young friend met him on the street and asked, "How is John Quincy Adams today?"
Adams replied, "John Quincy Adams is very well, thank you. But the house he lives in is dilapidated. It is tottering on its foundations. The walls are badly shattered and the roof is worn. The building trembles with every wind, and I think John Quincy Adams will have to move out before long. But he himself is very well, thank you.‘
As Christians we live between the now and the not yet. Now we have bodies created by God but now mortal due to sin. We try to take good care of our bodies and at the same time yearn for a fuller experience of the life to come. Then we will inherit spiritual bodies that do not die — our heavenly dwelling (II Corinthians: 2).
Despite society’s denial, mortality statistics haven’t changed. One out of one still dies. Can you imagine any other universal experience for which people wouldn’t prepare? What could be more important? If we deny death do we really live at all? Do we really know the fullness of life?
Scripture declares, “Today is the day of salvation.‘ Now is the time to make sure you’re ready for death and beyond — to “move out,‘ as it were.
John writes, “I write this to you who believe … that you may know that you have eternal life.‘ (I Jn. 5:13, NIV)
Prayer: Thank you, Lord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.