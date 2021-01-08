Resolving differences

“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.‘ (Ephesians 4:32, ESV)
I recently visited a Secretary of State’s office. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, customer levels were held to a minimum, so the office seemed overly quiet. While waiting to be called, I plainly overheard the gentleman ahead of me talking to the office clerk regarding the transaction he was pursuing. Based on the brittle tone of his voice, he gave the impression of being anxious, perhaps nervous. The man had been gifted a vehicle and was having the title of the car placed in his name. He conveyed to the clerk the automobile had been owned by his father who had passed away following a lengthy struggle with cancer. The man sadly lamented that he and his father existed over the years under an estranged arrangement, talking only occasionally and very seldom visiting, noting that his father lived in another state. He remarked he had not seen his father nor talked to him for some time prior to the death. He told the clerk he had mixed feelings regarding ownership of the vehicle. Completing his business, the gentleman quietly departed.
While eavesdropping is not something I practice nor condone, the man’s somber comments left me thinking about him as well as the many folks who have experienced a weakening or possibly a collapse in their relationships with family or friends. Like the fellow at the counter, the hurt and agony that ensues from clinging to unsettled differences can be grievous. I wondered how often the man thought about his father, and in doing so, replayed his pain time and time again. I speculated that his father may have done likewise.
I’m far from an expert on why we hold grudges and avoid opportunities to amend troubling differences. The literature tells us factors such as lack of trust, differing expectations, compatibility issues, failure to communicate, money issues, uncompromising pride, or countless other reasons cause many to grow apart, resulting in unrelenting grief and pain if not resolved. However, I do know that God’s Word, the Holy Bible, is very clear on the treatment of others. As the verse leading above tells us; “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.‘ (Ephesians 4:32, ESV).
Christ does not tell us it will always be easy to forgive others, but He strongly emphasizes the need to do so. His Word reminds us that forgiveness, along with such qualities as compassion, kindness, and mercy, are values possessed by God that each of us should strive for. He understands that it can take courage to forgive. Recall the courage and forgiveness He displayed during the timing of His death, a death that He accepted in order to take on the sins of others, including you and me. For as Luke 23:33-34 (ESV) tells us; And when they came to the place that is called The Skull, there they crucified him, and the criminals, one on his right and one on his left. And Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do. And they cast lots to divide his garments.‘
If you need to forgive someone or are seeking forgiveness from others, start the new year by placing the matter in God’s hands and follow through with the guidance His word provides. God wants each of us to resolve our differences before it is too late.
