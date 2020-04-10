“What day is it?‘ How many times have you had to ask yourself that question in the past month? The COVID-19 virus has left us disoriented, a condition defined as, “having lost one’s sense of direction‘ or “a state of mental confusion.‘ Like a pilot in dense fog, we are having trouble determining what direction is up and what direction is down. Such was the case of the followers of Jesus after His crucifixion. They themselves were disoriented, having lost their sense of direction, wandering about in a state of mental confusion. Their disorientation was called out by the angels in Luke 24:5 who said, “Why do you seek the living among the dead?‘, or to paraphrase, “You are going in the wrong direction, and your compass needs to be recalibrated.‘ It is easy to understand why. For in one tragic moment, their entire world came crashing down upon them. They had put all of their eggs in the Jesus basket, and now their basket had been crushed. Some of you know exactly what that is like. You get that call, that knock at the door, that report from the doctor. And the room starts spinning, leaving you in a state of disorientation.
Fortunately, the disorientation was not the end of the story for those disciples at the tomb. And disorientation does not have to be the end of our story either. For you see, the angels made a proclamation that changed everything, “He is not here, he has risen.‘ These seven words represented a resurrection reorientation. In essence, the angels said, “You are lost in a graveyard looking for a corpse that isn’t here. You have a faulty point of reference. For Jesus is not dead, but has risen!‘ And so they were given a new point of reference, a new lens through which to view their reality, a resurrection lens which changed everything.
Now, you may be asking, “Exactly how does the Resurrection change everything? How does it bring about this radical reorientation?‘ First, the Resurrection ensures that my past is forgiven. How does it do this? By proving that Jesus is who He says He is, the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world, and that the Gospel is 100% true. If there were no Resurrection, then we could dismiss the Gospel as a fairytale, wishful thinking at best. But Christ has risen from the dead! And so I can lay my head on my pillow at night with complete assurance that it is well with my soul. I do not have to fear the judgment to come, because Jesus paid the price for my sins. This reality is available to all who would turn to Him in repentance and faith.
Second, the Resurrection ensures that my present is empowered. He is alive! And He is living in me in the person of His Holy Spirit. The result, any being who can reverse death is more than able to handle any situation that I face. Nothing is too difficult for Him, which means that nothing is too difficult for me.
Third, the Resurrection ensures that my future is glorious. 1 Cor. 15:20 says, “But in fact Christ has been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep.‘ The Resurrection of Christ is a foreshadowing of what will happen to each of us who know Him as Lord and Savior. We too will be raised from the dead, and we will live forever in His presence. This gives me an unshakable confidence in this life regardless of my circumstances. No matter how painful or tragic things may be today, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ reminds me that my future is glorious. And I can even face death itself without fear.
“Because He lives, I can face tomorrow.
Because He lives, all fear is gone.
Because I know who holds the future.
And life is worth the living, just because He lives.‘
