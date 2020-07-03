In chapter and verse 8:18 of his letter to the Romans (NIV of the Holy Bible), Paul the apostle says; "I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us."
With respect to suffering, I've been reading accounts of different people in the Bible who've experienced significant turmoil, heartache, and pain in their personal lives. Among these include Job and Uriah. According to God's Word, both maintained paths of righteous living yet suffered enormously.
Job was the epitome of a person who followed God. He was exceedingly prosperous and enjoyed a loving family and many friends. Through no fault of his own, he painstakingly experienced the temporary loss of his health, the death of his sons and daughters, the loss of his possessions, and eventually the desire to live.
Uriah, known in the Bible as Uriah the Hittite, served in the army of King David. He was part of King David's choice company of soldiers known as the Thirty. His faith and loyalty to King David and others were beyond reproach, yet he was betrayed by those he loved most. Ultimately, per King David's orders, Uriah was purposefully positioned along a warring battlefront at which he was killed.
Concerning the difficulties faced by these men of faith and others like them, a pastor friend of mine sometimes lightheartedly quips; "Makes you wonder a little about the benefits of righteous living, doesn't it?" I willingly admit I do not fully understand the workings of an infinite, all-knowing, God. Like many, I want to believe that if I am faithful to God, follow and labor for Him, cherish and support my family, and treat others with respect and kindness, I will experience a life generally void of significant problems and heartaches. However, I know that God, in His Word, never promised me an uncluttered life of perfection and happiness while attached to this earth.
One of my favorite Bible teachers is Pastor Charles Swindoll of the Insight for Living Ministries. Recently, in one of his daily devotions he noted, "I don't understand all the reasons we suffer for the Name. But I'm convinced of this: it is part of God's sovereign plan to prepare us to be His instruments of grace to a harsh and desperate world." As with Pastor Swindoll and others of like faith, I cannot explicitly clarify why God has programmed our lives as He has and why His plans sometimes include exceedingly challenging trials and hardships. However, over the years I've learned that His ways are inscrutable. He doesn't miss anything, including the dilemmas we face. He knows what's best for us, exactly what He's going to do about our situations, and when He's going to do it. His actions and timetables are perfect. They are designed to fashion our lives as He determines fitting.
Though we may not always understand the reasons for our circumstances in life, God does and He cares. Trust Him for as His Word tells us in 1 Corinthians 13:12 (NIV): "For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known."
