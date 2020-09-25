Security in a scary world

Read Matthew 2:123
Out of Egypt, I called my son. (Matthew 2:15)
Historians tell us that Herod had already murdered his wife, his mother-in-law, and three of his
sons. Later, as his own end approached, he was worried Jerusalem would not mourn for him. So he ordered the slaughter of the most prominent men of the city at the first news of his death. This way public grief would be guaranteed. When Herod died the order was happily forgotten.
The psalmist asks, Why do the nations rage? The rulers take counsel against the Lord. He who sits in the heavens laughs. (Ps. 2:1, 4).
The Lord is in control even though rulers think they are. Yes, in control even when you struggle with illness, or receive a bad report from the doctor, or lose your job, or feel relationships collapsing around you. When you worry about the future or feel kicked around, beat up by the events of life, know that Jesus has experienced it first. He is in control, and he cares about you. The efforts of evil people to destroy Christ and his followers may succeed for a time but in the end, are doomed. Herod is long dead, Jesus lives. Rejoice. Give thanks.
No wonder Paul proclaims, Thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ! (1 Cor. 15:57). Psalm 31:24 counsels, Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the Lord (NIV).
Prayer: Almighty God, increase my faith and courage. Amen.
