Seeing beyond appearances

The Lord sees not as a man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart. I Samuel 16:7
King Henry VIII of England, best remembered for his six wives, was a young man of promise. At eighteen Henry was adorned with a fine complexion and golden beard, athletic and musical, graceful in manners and charming in humor. His accession to the throne was hailed as the dawn of a golden age.
But Henry as king was greedy for power and money. In addition to all those wives, Henry had numerous mistresses and fathered a son out of wedlock. In the end, flabby both physically and morally, he died of syphilis.
John F. Kennedy was handsome, suave, articulate yet often ranked an average president. Abraham Lincoln was angular, homely, simple and perhaps our greatest president. David the rosy-cheeked shepherd boy, appeared least likely to be God's choice to rule Israel. Yet he was. He was called a man after God's own heart. Forgiven much, he loved much. Equipped with the Spirit, David became the great shepherd king.
We judge by public image. We too are thrilled by tall, handsome, confident, king like leaders. God's job interviews are different. He knows all things from the inside out. Jesus needed no one to tell him about the inner person. He knew what was in the heart of man. as you interact with people today, will you look beneath the facade and beyond the appearance.
Lord help me see beneath the public image. Give me discernment and the Spirit of wisdom.
