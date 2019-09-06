Seminarian expenses met by members of the Knights of Columbus

CADILLAC — A seminarian from the Diocese of Gaylord, Alex Kowalkowski, will be ordained a deacon on Oct. 3, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Local members of the Cadillac and Lake City Knights of Columbus, a charitable Catholic fraternal organization, recently contributed to his ordination costs.
Kowalkowski was presented with matching checks for the vestments needed for ordination by Horst Lehrer, regional diocesan director for Our Lady of Good Council No. 8556 from Lake City; and from Ray Pszczolkowski, chancellor for the Cadillac Council No. 1224.
Upon Kowalkowski’s completion of specialized studies in moral theology at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, he will be ordained a priest for the Diocese of Gaylord in June 2020.
The Diocese of Gaylord is comprised of the 21 most northern counties in Michigan’s lower peninsula.
Kowalkowski was raised in Manistee and served his parish as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and attended Teens Encounter Christ, Christian Leadership Institute, and the National Catholic Youth Conference.
