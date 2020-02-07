Ariel Roldan will begin pastoring the Lake City and Cadillac Division Street Seventh-day Adventist churches on Feb. 8. Roldan will assume this role from Pat Milligan who has pastored these churches since 2012.
Roldan is a native of Argentina. His family traveled to Bolivia in the late 1970s and then to the United States in the early 1980s. They settled in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where he converted to Christianity. Eventually Roldan planted a church in Columbus, Ohio. After the church had become established, Roldan took leave to study nursing for a while before he finally decided to enter the ministry full-time.
Roldan completed his studies at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen during this time. He completed his Master of Divinity in 2012 and began pastoring at Oakwood Seventh-day Adventist Church, Taylor’s Romanian Company Church, and, later on, at Monroe Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Roldan is married to Dalyn García-García; and has two daughters, Gianna and Aniyah. García-García is originally from Puerto Rico and currently works as a social worker. She has had extensive professional experience in multi-systemic therapy for at-risk individuals and developmental assessments for young children.
Some of Roldan’s favorite activities include reading, drawing, photography, soccer, and music. Roldan also enjoys discovering new ways to use many forms of technology for ministry such as audio and video podcasts. As pastor, Roldan wishes to utilize his experiences and skills to serve the Lake City and Cadillac communities.
On Feb 8 the Lake City and Cadillac churches will install Roldan and his family. The public is welcome to join these congregations in Lake City at 5970 W. Sanborn Road (M-66) at 9:30 a.m., and in Cadillac on 801 E. Division Street at 10:50 a.m.
