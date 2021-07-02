Sharing His promises

Anthony and Phil were longtime friends, having known each other for nearly 27 years. They were of similar age and met while employed at a major West Michigan food processing company. Anthony was a nutritionist managing the firm’s environmental quality lab. Phil worked in marketing, responsible for product sales throughout the Midwest. Both were married with adult children. Their ages and related interests in family outings, travel and sports resulted in quick bonding of the two men.
Over the years their families developed a tight relationship enjoying backyard barbeques, school concerts, graduations, weddings, sporting events and occasionally vacationing together. They were always ready to help one another. Anthony retired one year ago. Phil followed several months later. Both were excited about retirement, anticipating more time for golf outings, fishing trips and family get-togethers.
Anthony and his wife Helen are believers in Christ, having accepted Him as their Lord and Savior years ago. They are members of a local church which they attend regularly. Both enjoy reading God’s Word. They commit personal time and resources to church activities, and each has served on several church boards and committees. Anthony and Helen would be described by their church friends as good Christians.
Phil and his wife Gloria are less certain about God. They have never been exposed to significant spiritual nurturing nor have Anthony or Helen ever attempted to discuss God’s plan of salvation with them. If pressed, they might awkwardly acknowledge that any pondering of God’s importance has been largely restricted to the messages dispensed by members of the clergy at the funerals they have had occasion to attend. Each might speculate that their efforts at being loving spouses, good parents, and friendly neighbors qualifies them for acceptance into a heavenly realm, though they are uncertain if one exists.
Tragically, several weeks after retirement, Phil’s life ended following a massive stroke. Anthony and Helen were devastated over the loss of their friend. The angst felt was excruciating at times, especially for Anthony who considered Phil a brother.
Some months following Phil’s passing, Gloria invited Helen to dine with her at a local café they often frequented. Gloria insisted the lunch was her treat. Like their husbands, the women had developed bonds of closeness over the years. After Phil’s death, Helen provided a listening ear, always ready to help if needed, and a shoulder for Gloria to cry on. Although unnecessary, Helen imagined the luncheon date was Gloria’s way of expressing appreciation for the kindness shown since Phil’s death.
Before their meals were served, Gloria subtly approached Helen about her relationship with God. She asked Helen to explain why God was so meaningful to her and Anthony. While surprised and a bit unnerved by the delicate probe, Helen responded. Succinctly, she expressed the joy Anthony and she have received by loving and serving Christ and knowing that He guarantees an eternal life. Helen recited the well-known passage of John 3:16 from God’s Word, the Holy Bible (ESV), which states; “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.‘ Helen noted that people often experience stress, anxiety, and times of fear as they travel through life. However, as believers, God’s Word assures them they are never alone. She stated that she and Anthony have felt tremendous comfort knowing that God walks with them in good and difficult times and that eternal lives await them following their earthly deaths.
Moments of pensive silence followed Helen’s comments after which Gloria gently asked; “If God has been so meaningful in your lives and if you and Anthony are secure in His promise of an eternal life, why didn’t one of you ever express that to Phil or me?‘ As close friends, “Why did you avoid telling us how we might experience the assurances you possess?‘ Silence again followed. Helen felt a slight tremble in her hand. Her eyes suddenly moistened as she reflected on the question and Phil’s passing. She was speechless, unsure of a response. Her heart was heavy with remorse.
Like Anthony and Helen, how often have we as believers of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ overlooked opportunities to convey God’s message of His redeeming grace? If we trust in God’s guarantee of an eternal life, don’t we want our family, friends, and others to share in that blissful promise? John 6:40 (ESV) of God’s Word tells us, “For this is the will of my Father, that everyone who looks on the Son and believes in him should have eternal life, and I will raise him up on the last day.‘ His Word is also clear that we are to: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.‘ (Matthew 28:19-20, ESV).
As a Christian experiencing the joy of God’s promises, is there a lost Phil or Gloria in your life waiting to hear from you?
