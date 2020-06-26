Sitting on the runaway

When Rosina Hernandez was in college, she attended a rock concert where she witnessed a young man being brutally beaten. Hundreds were standing nearby, yet no one tried to stop the beating. The next day when she learned the man had died, she became nauseous. Neither she nor anyone else had raised a hand to help. She never forgot the incident or was disgusted by her carelessness unconcern for others.
Years later, Rosina witnessed another tragedy. A car driving in the rain in front of her skidded and plunged into Biscayne Bay, landing in the water with only the rear of the car exposed. Instantly, the passenger in the car surface, shouting for someone to help her husband who was stuck inside the car. Immediately Rosina jumped into the water and tried to open the door and break the back window, as people watched from the shore. Seeing the spectators, she shouted to the bystanders that a man was dying, prompting others to join her and they dragged the man to safety. The wife thanked Rosina for saving her husband's life, but she didn't need a pat on the back. She was keeping a vow she made to herself that never again would she stand idly by if she had the opportunity to help another person.
If you've done much air travel, you know what it's like to find your assigned seat, get settled in, fasten your seatbelt and wait for takeoff. There you are seated in an aircraft with enough power to cruise over 500mph and you're on the runway going nowhere. In the case of a commercial airliner, it's a matter of waiting for permission from the control tower informing the captain when he can proceed. At which point, the pilot moves toward the runaway, where he unleashes the potential of those massive engines until enough power is generated to get the huge plane off the ground and into the air. The power was there, it just needed to be engaged.
Jesus promised that His followers would "receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you" (Acts 1:8). In Ephesians 1:18-22, Paul prayed that we might know and experience the same mighty power which God exerted in Christ when He raised Him from the dead. God has all the power we need to accomplish what we need to do, yet too many times, God's children are sitting on the runaway doing next to nothing for the good of others or the sake of the kingdom.
As a nation, state, community and individual, if we have learned anything from COVID-19, it's that there are times we are rendered totally powerless. People might appear poised on the outside, but looking deeper, you discover that they are in desperate need of God's power. Everyone faces pressures, obstacles, temptations, or challenges that seem impossible to overcome, and without God's involvement and intervention, we may never triumph over this difficulty. We need God's power, which is readily available, yet here we are sitting on the runway.
Too many people pray half-hearted prayers hoping God will part the waters or wave a magic wand to solve their problem, and Almighty God is capable of doing that, but typically He chooses to work in a different way. While we're sitting on the runway waiting for a burst of power to get started, God is waiting for us to trust Him for the power along the way. We're waiting to be led by the Spirit when what we need to do is to get the lead out and get started. Search the scriptures, seek the will of God and get started. God will provide the power we need when we need it and where we need it.
We live in a world of hurt. People feel hopeless, helpless and powerless. Now more than ever, our world needs God's children to draw upon the power that God has placed in them. Opportunities abound for Christ's followers to get off the runway and get involved serving God by serving others. Greet others with a friendly hello, speak a good word for Jesus, share a word of encouragement, send a card to the sick, prepare a meal for a shut-in, visit a lonely friend, help an elderly neighbor with chores, provide some financial assistance, pray for others. These are just a few ways we can bring healing to our hurting world.
Hopefully, this was not engraved on his tombstone, but James Albery wrote the following epitaph: "He slept beneath the moon, he basked beneath the sun; he lived a life of going-to-do and died with nothing done." After witnessing a tragedy in college, Rosina Hernandez decided that if she had the opportunity and power, she would never again sit idly by doing nothing. As God's child, you have more than enough power to accomplish some great things. It's time to get off the runway and soar to the heights. You can do more than you could ever ask, dream or imagine, according to the power that is at work in us. Don't sit there doing nothing people need your help. Get on your feet and do something, whatever you can, to make our world a better place to live.
