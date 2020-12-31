Our youth pastor delivered a Sunday morning message that he humorously titled “Stuff.‘ His reference to stuff generally meant the extraneous items people accumulate over time in the hopes that such things will foster a life of comfort and joy. As he observed, we live in a world where the ownership of things has become a craving for many. He wasn’t disparaging the importance nor satisfaction that some possessions may bring. Rather, his goal was to remind us that a fulfilled life does not and should not hinge on the accumulation of worldly goods nor should they be the principal embodiment of one’s joy.
Following the pastor’s message, I happened upon several studies dealing with the subject of materialism and the accumulation of odds and ends by American families. The findings echoed the pastor's observation that many of us seem hooked on stuff.
For instance, according to the studies, the average size of the American home has nearly tripled over the past fifty years yet one of every ten households rents offsite storage space to hold goods that cannot be accommodated in the home. Or twenty-five percent of people with two-car garages do not have room to park a car inside due to the garage being filled with other items. Thirty-two percent only have room for one vehicle. And inventories reveal the average household contains about 300,000 items, ranging from paper clips to just about anything imaginable. Once acquired, many of the items are seldom or never used as intended.
Not long ago, I became quite aware of the fact I could be counted as a stuff statistic. My wife and I recently moved. As part of that effort, we sorted through household goods and other items identifying those to move and those destined to be sold, donated or discarded. I was soberly amazed at the amount and range of articles accumulated and packed away over time. At some point, I must have convinced myself I either needed the stuff or that its acquisition would somehow enhance my life. The items may have brought temporary moments of satisfaction, but for the majority, few have been of continuing importance. I surmise the same is true for many.
The pastor’s message, the findings on materialism, and the move have been sharp reminders of how easy it is to attach to the idea that the accruing of temporal goods is a prerequisite for enhancing the quality of one’s life. Through His Word, the Holy Bible, we know that God views things differently. He truly is the wise one. This isn’t to suggest that God doesn’t want us to have and enjoy certain things. However, as His Word tells us in Luke 12:15 (ESV): “Take care, and be on your guard against all covetousness, for one's life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.‘ Further, we are reminded in 1 John 2:16 (ESV); “For all that is in the world—the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride in possessions—is not from the Father but is from the world.‘
A close and very discerning buddy of mine recently conveyed, “It’s okay to have stuff as long as it doesn’t have you.‘ God’s Word warns us that our attraction to worldly possessions has the potential to supplant that which will truly result in lasting peace and joy. He wants our hearts firmly attached to Him and not the superficial and transient things that can inundate one’s life. He wants us to clear our lives of frivolous stuff and fill them with His love and goodness. He wants to be the embodiment of our happiness. In doing so, He guarantees we won’t be disappointed.
