Suddenly a burning bush

But Moses fled from Pharaoh. Exodus 2:15
Chuck Colson was a hard-charging, up and coming aide in the Nixon White House. Then Watergate crimes landed him behind bars, his career ruined forever. But there he met the Lord. Later, that same drive and determination once used to steal political secrets would make him the tireless leader of prison fellowship.
Moses had killed an Egyptian and is leaving Egypt in a rush. Pharaoh knows what he did and he's out for blood. So Moses escapes into exile in the wilderness. His life is pretty much over. He's feeling like a worthless nobody. But in the desert, he experiences the burning bush. He meets God and gives himself over to him to do his bidding. That powerful sense of justice that caused him to kill the Egyptian, the compassion that prompted him to draw water for Ruelas daughters, these are qualities God can use.
The gospel is our burning bush encounter, our prison cell conversion. Take all you know about yourself, your passion and skills, and turn them over to Christ. Let God sort out what's useful. Your part is simply to devote yourself to his service.
Sometimes, when we feel like our life has reached the bottom. God chooses that moment to do great work in us and through us. Like Colson and Moses, if we know we can be useful to God, then our lives are enriched with a sense of purpose. No matter what our past, we have a future.
