Taken off guard by world hunger

“When it was already quite late, His disciples came to Him and said, ‘This place is desolate and it is already quite late; send them away so that they may go into the surrounding countryside and villages and buy themselves something to eat.’ But He answered them,‘You give them something to eat!’ And they said to Him, ‘Shall we go and spend two hundred denarii on bread and give them something to eat?’ ‘ — Mark 6:35-37
Pastor Timothy Keller paraphrases an analogy originally used by C.S. Lewis (in his book “Mere Christianity‘) to demonstrate the nature of sin in our hearts:
“Now if you want to know if there are rats in your basement, you don't walk to your basement door, clear your throat, and say, "I think I'll go down and see if there are rats in my basement," then jiggle the knob, open the door and in a very leisurely way turn on the light, clear your throat, and walk down the steps loudly and slowly. Then when you get to the bottom you look around and say, "Well, what do you know: I have no rats in my basement."
If you want to know if you have rats in your basement, you sneak up to the door, silently open the door, flick on the switch, jump to the bottom of the steps, and look around and they'll all be scurrying away. And then you'll know if you have rats.‘ Based on this analogy, Lewis wrote:
“The excuse [for most of my sinful moments] that immediately springs to my mind is that the provocation was so sudden and unexpected; I was caught off my guard (like a rat who didn't get enough warning). Now that may be an extenuating circumstance as regards those particular acts: they would obviously be worse if they had been deliberate and premeditated.
On the other hand, surely what a person does when they are taken off guard is the best evidence for what sort of person they are? Surely what pops out before the person has time to put on a disguise is the truth?‘
When you’re watching a television show and one of those commercials come on about some third-world country where half-naked, bloated bellies are walking around in squaller, do you mentally shut down? It’s easy to do that, isn’t it?
I mean, I don’t know those people. I’ll probably never visit that place. I’m sorry for their circumstances, but I’m just one person. What can I possibly do? That’s a valid question. Jesus’ disciples were in a similar situation when the crowds cried out in hunger but their resources were limited. Basically, they said, “How can you expect us to feed such a large crowd when our resources [five loaves of bread and two small fish] are so limited?‘
Later in this story, Jesus asks them “How much do you have? Go and look.‘ And when they brought Him what they had, He did something miraculous! 5,000 men, not counting women and children, were fed until they were full. Amazing!
We can excuse ourselves from making any attempt to help those who are hungry. If our first reaction to suffering is, “It’s too much for me to handle. No need to even try.‘ Then, perhaps, we’re just clearing our throats to give time for the rats to scatter! But let me ask you, “What pops out before you have time to put on a disguise? Doesn’t that reveal the truth in our hearts?‘
Prayer: “Oh, God, forgive me for my calloused indifference toward the suffering of this world. Yes, I realize they may be very far from where I live - but there are so many quite close to where I live... the homeless, the orphan, the widow(er), the single parent struggling to make ends meet. You ask me to give what I have, not what I don’t have. I commit to being willing to live with an open hand to those in need, knowing you will multiply what I give.
I thank You for the difference we’ll make together! In Jesus’ Name, Amen.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.