The gap between what we say and what we do

In 2001, cyclist, Lance Armstrong, made an anti-doping commercial for Nike in which he strongly disavowed using illegal drugs. In the commercial, Armstrong boldly states, "This is my body, and I can do whatever I want to it. I can push it. Study it. Tweak it. Listen to it. Everybody wants to know what I'm on. What am I on? I'm on my bike busting my [butt] six hours a day. What are you on?"
In 2006, during sworn testimony in a dispute over his $5 million bonus, Armstrong said he wouldn't take drugs because he had too much to lose. "(The) faith of all the cancer survivors around the world… everything I do off the bike would go away, too… It's not about money for me… It's also about the faith that people have put in me over the years. All of that would be erased."
In October 2012, Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tours de France victories and permanently banned from cycling and any World Anti-Doping Agency sanctioned events. Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, claimed that Armstrong's USPS team "ran the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen." Tygart also said,
"The USPS Team doping conspiracy was professionally designed to groom and pressure athletes to use dangerous drugs, to evade detection, to ensure its secrecy and ultimately gain an unfair competitive advantage..." It was a doping program "organized by individuals who thought they were above the rules."
This story should cause all of us to reflect on our own integrity—the gap between what we say and how we actually live our lives. And all the more so when it comes to following through on our commitment to have no other gods before us.
In Jesus’ well-known parable of the Prodigal Son, He highlights how this boy was willing to disrespect his father by asking for his inheritance [even] before his father had passed away. He was basically saying, “I want what will be mine now. I have no intention of waiting. My inheritance is more important to me than you are.‘
Did he see this in himself? Did he realize how rude, crude and rebellious this was? We’re not told. But I have the sneaking suspicion that he was lying to himself. He lied to himself as to how much this would hurt his father. He lied to himself about the disgrace that his father would receive from the community he lived in. He lied to himself about the pain that it might eventually bring to himself. All he could see was the supposed immediate freedom it would give him.
And then his world caved in. And so it is with every one of us when we say “I will do thus and such,‘ without any thought as to how our actions will affect, not just our lives, but those around us. Integrity is about doing what we say we will do. It’s about taking responsibility for what we say we are and will do.
Lance Armstrong had a big gap between what he said and how he was living. There was a gap between what the Prodigal Son told himself and what happened to him. The Apostle John was clear, we as Christ-followers, can’t say we love God Whom we can’t see while refusing to love those we can see by addressing their needs. And the world looks at us as being hypocrites when we are only concerned about ourselves when we clearly see the real needs of others.
Set your mind on being a person of integrity where your life and your “lip‘ line up to say the same thing!
