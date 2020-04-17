The high cost of bitterness!

Bitterness can be defined as a persistent feeling of ill will or resentment resulting from a past insult or injury. Psychologically it is categorized as a deep-seated emotion characterized by sharp, intense resentment or hate. The Bible tells us that there are a number of things that can cause bitterness. Bitterness can result from prolonged grief (Ezekiel 21:6). Unfilled expectations or hopes can result in bitterness (1 Samuel 1:10). Deep-seated envy and selfish desires can result in bitterness (James 3:14). Bitterness can be the result of family stress (Proverbs 17:25) or the loss of loved ones (1 Samuel 30:6; 2 Kings 4:17-27). Unconfessed and continual sin in our lives can create bitterness (Jeremiah 2:19; Acts 8:23), as well as a wounded or crushed spirit (Proverbs 18:14). Unresolved and continual anger and unforgiveness towards someone is a huge factor in people becoming bitter (Matthew 18:34-35; Ephesians 4:26-27, 31-32).
Equally important with the causes of bitterness, are the things that bitterness causes in our lives. Bitterness affects every area of our lives. It affects us physically. Headaches, ulcers, sleeplessness, heart issues, anxiety, fear, tension and depression can all come from harboring bitterness. Dr. S. I. McMillen, in his book, ‘None of These Diseases’ writes, “Ulcerative colitis, toxic goiters, high blood pressure are only a few of the scores of diseases caused by bitterness.‘ Bitterness can affect our digestion and appetite. As one person has said, "you are not what you eat, but you are what’s eating you."
Bitterness also affects us emotionally. It can drain our energy. It affects us mentally because of whoever or whatever we’re bitter at becomes the constant focus of our thoughts. It also affects us socially in the sense that many times we’re just not a very pleasant person to be around. Of all the effects of bitterness, the worst is how it affects us spiritually. Bitter people find themselves unable to love or be loved by God (1 John 4:20-21). They many times have doubts concerning their relationship with God, and because of that, our spiritual life and growth are severely crippled.
The good news, however, is that we don’t have to stay bitter. God has given us specific steps that we, as followers of Jesus Christ, can take to overcome bitterness in our lives. First, you must acknowledge that you are bitter (Proverbs 14:10). Admitting our bitterness towards a person or situation that hurt you is a huge step in the right direction. Second, and this may be the hard part, thank God for the offense and/or the offender. Paul says in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 that we are to "give thanks in all circumstances," and "all’ means not only the good ones but the bad and hard ones as well." The main reason we can do this is that we know that God is sovereign and in control of every situation and every person, even those who have brought hurt and pain to us.
God uses all of our life circumstances to perfect the image of his son Jesus in us (Romans 8:28-29). A good example of this is the account of Joseph and his response to his brothers who sold him into slavery. (You might want to read Genesis 37-50 sometime in the near future) Third, confess and continually renounce the right to be bitter (Ephesian 4:31-32). Finally, if it’s a person that you’re bitter at, invest something of value into that person’s life (Romans 12:19-20) because "where your treasure (investment) is, there your heart will also be" (Matthew 6:21).
