“The Immorality of Hunger‘

In February 2015 the Higher Education Research Institute released the results of its annual “Freshman Survey,‘ a questionnaire given to over 150,000 first-year college students in the United States. In 2014, 27.5% of incoming college freshmen selected “none‘ as their religious preference, the highest rate since the survey began in 1971. Thirty years ago, only 10% of incoming students identified as “nones.‘
A writer for Yale University’s Yale Daily News noted that 34% of Yale’s freshman class identified as having no religion. The writer, Scott Greenberg, offered these insightful comments:
“The secularization of college students in America has seemed a foregone conclusion for some time, yet it represents a momentous shift for our university and society at large that we have not yet come to grips with. I submit that even the best of our secular institutions have not yet been able to replicate what religion used to provide to its followers.‘
(In particular), there is one traditional role of religion that few communities at Yale have figured out how to fill: the role of moral compass. Religion presented constant demands to its adherents about how to live better, using regular rituals and communal norms to spur members constantly to moral action.
On the other hand, there is no evidence that Yale has developed any comparable institutional frameworks for ensuring that Yale students are more ethical when they graduate than when they arrive. Morality isn’t something we talk much about as a campus. Violence, lying, cheating, and greed remain rampant in our society, and few institutions have stepped up to help people to be better.‘
The lost virtue of morality. Does that sound rather prudish, right-winged, old-fashioned? Morality isn’t just about how we live out our sexual lives. It also has to do with how we treat people. It has to do with what kind of compassion or lack of it we have for people who are in need.
Faith, religion, (specifically Christianity) commitment to the God Who created us has direct implications as to how we respond to the hungering and hurting. The secularization of our society (i.e. the transfer of looking at the world from a biblical view to one where religion is stripped as a source of how we live our lives) has weakened our compassion for the “have nots.‘
The rise of “self‘ as this latest “Freshman Survey‘ suggests, has replaced our “moral compass‘ with its accompanying moral action with the vaunting of what’s good for “me.‘ But as Christ-followers, shouldn’t we want to know what God thinks about that? King Solomon says, “The LORD will not allow the righteous to hunger, but He will reject the craving of the wicked...‘ - Proverbs 10:3
God’s moral compass hasn’t changed. He runs to the broken-hearted. And if we are to follow in His steps we must respond to the needs of a world that desperately hungers for food and for a relationship that brings wholeness to all facets of life.
Prayer: “Lord, I commit to take my eyes off of myself as I address the needs of others.
You’ve given me resources that I can use to alleviate the pangs of the needy, both physically and spiritually. I ask the Holy Spirit to lead me in some steps
I can take as I adjust my moral compass. In Jesus’ Name. Amen‘
