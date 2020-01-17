When life throws us a tough curve, we cherish those folks we can turn to. We know they will be there with an understanding ear, a kind word, a hug, or a shoulder to cry on if we need it. These folks are called friends. We all need friends.
As I thought about the importance of friends I recalled a conversation of several months ago. I had attended a meeting, along with about fourteen others, convened for purposes of commenting on a draft healthcare periodical for eventual public release. During the lunch break, where casual conversation ensued, one of the participants responded to a cell phone alert wherein she gleefully announced she had just reached one hundred friends via her social networking site. The achievement was afforded a quick round of congenial accolades along with ensuing discussion on how social media has made connecting and creating friendships relatively easy.
In today's social media age it seems the opportunity to connect has advanced to levels unmatched from prior times. With the click of a few keys on a smart phone, touch of an iPad screen, or use of a similar electronic device one may easily network with others. For some, it has become a euphoric challenge to see how many folks they can link with, be liked by, be befriended by, be followed by, or otherwise connected via whatever cliché a social media site uses for identifying linkages.
I'm not begrudging the value of social networking as I occasionally use several sites and am well aware of the potential benefits. However, research is showing that many people view their "electronic friendships" as comparable to personal "face-to-face" associations, when in reality, they are often superficial and can supplant the genuine bonding that many people long for and need. As one researcher notes; "People may have an expansive network of computerized friends but they are not the people to whom they convey their secrets and concerns."
Notwithstanding the convenience of social networking, we should not forget that our love for others, our individual attention to people, and our personal friendships are perhaps the most identifiable signs of God in our lives. God's Word, the Holy Bible, is filled with moving accounts of people personally supporting one another during periods of difficulty. His Word also provides sound advice as to why personal friendships are important. For instance, Ecclesiastes 4: 9-10 (NIV) tells us: "Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor. If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up."
Someone in your world may need a true friend. Might that friend be you?
