These last few weeks of Lent we have been thinking about the different roles that Jesus plays in our lives, Shepherd, Healer, and God. Today I’d like for us to consider Jesus as our Judge.
In Matthew chapter 25, Jesus tells his disciples a series of parables, the faithful and unfaithful slave, the wise and foolish bridesmaids, and the master who entrusts his property to the care of his servants while he is away. All share the theme of being constantly prepared because there is no way of knowing when the master will return to take account of what was done in his absence. Jesus then tells them what will happen when he returns, the loving shepherd now sitting in judgment over his flock, separating the sheep who will inherit the kingdom from the goats who are condemned for all eternity. The goats are told that they did not see to Jesus’ needs when he was a stranger, sick, naked or in prison, the sheep are told that they did. Both groups ask when they encountered Jesus under these circumstances, and both are told that however they treated the least of God’s children, that was how they treated Jesus.
This message is not a warning to the priests and Pharisees, or to a crowd that has gathered to hear him teach. This message is given just to his disciples. The lesson is that even they need to be prepared for his return, that they, too, will stand before Him to be judged.
In the parables, the unfaithful slave is given authority over the household but abuses his position and is punished when the master returns. The foolish bridesmaids are tasked with lighting the way for the bridegroom when he arrives, but they let their lamps go dark and are turned away from the wedding feast. Of the three servants who are left in care of their master’s wealth, two increase what they have been given and are rewarded, but one did nothing with what was put into his care and is declared by his master to be worthless and is tossed into the darkness to suffer. Being entrusted with responsibility does not exempt them from judgment. When the master returns, they have to account for how they used that responsibility. They were favored by their master, but that favor came with the task of fulfilling what was expected of them. They had been given much, and they would be judged on what they did with what they had been given.
As the modern disciples of Jesus, we find ourselves in the same position, and this can be an uncomfortable idea for us to embrace. After all, we are told that our salvation is a gift that is given to us out of love, without condition. One that cannot be earned by any amount of good works, and will not ever be taken from us. And that is very true. But we can make the choice to walk away from it ourselves. We can deny that the new lives that were given to us when we accepted our savior’s gift are meant to be lived in his service. We can feel that his gift entitles us to place our needs first when it actually tasks us to be responsible for the needs of others. We can neglect the gift of light we have been given to guide others to Jesus, certain that it will burn long enough for him to be able to find us, only to one day realize that we are suddenly alone in the dark. We can play it safe and keep the gift we are given hidden away, keeping it all to ourselves, and then discover that we were meant to increase its value by sharing it freely.
I’d also like us to consider the fact that those who are judged to be goats are not being punished for what they did, but for what they failed to do. We are told that we are to love others as Jesus loves us, but we see here that also means that we are to love others, as we love him. What we do for others, we do for Jesus. What we deny them, we deny Jesus. Whether we accept someone or reject them, offer them our hand or our fist, we are doing that to Jesus.
For our Lenten reflection this week, let’s think on how prepared we are to face our savior as our judge. If the day and the hour were right now, this very minute, would we be a sheep or a goat? Like the sheep, would we be surprised to learn how often we had cared for him, or like the goats, be surprised at how often we turned him away? As we prepare to celebrate the gift which we were given on Easter, let’s ask ourselves how well we are using that gift, and before we face him as our judge, turn to him as our savior and seek his forgiveness and rededicate ourselves to serving him.
