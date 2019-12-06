When talk show host Larry King was once asked who he would most like to interview, his response was “Jesus Christ.‘ And the one question King would most like to ask Jesus? “Was he really virgin born? The answer to that question would define history for me.‘
Larry King understood the significance of the virgin birth of Jesus Christ. The crux of the issue is this: If Jesus was just a normal baby, conceived in a normal way, he is just a normal person — perhaps great, but normal. If, however, He was as described by theologian Wayne Grudem, “conceived in the womb of his mother Mary by a miraculous work of the Holy Spirit and without a human father,‘ well, that changes everything. It would mean that Jesus is the very Son of God — with all the status, authority, power and majesty thereof.
The Bible is very clear in its presentation of Jesus as virgin born. Isaiah 7:14, written 700 years before the birth of Christ, declared, “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel. (ESV)‘ The fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy is described by Matthew 1:18: “Now the birth of Jesus Christ took place in this way. When his mother Mary had been betrothed to Joseph, before they came together she was found to be with child from the Holy Spirit. (ESV)‘ Luke 1:26-38 also takes great effort to emphasize the Virgin Birth of Jesus Christ. It was in fact a divine miracle.
To reject this divine miracle is to reject three very important things. First, to reject the virgin birth is to reject the nature of Scripture. The Scripture passages above make it abundantly clear where the Bible stands on the subject. Therefore, if we say that Jesus was not virgin born, then we are also saying that Scripture is not the inerrant, infallible, authoritative Word of God. Second, to reject the virgin birth is to reject the nature of Jesus. If Jesus was not born of a virgin, then He is subject to the stain of Adam’s sin passed down to the rest of humanity. As such, He could not be the spotless Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world. Third, to reject the virgin birth is to reject the nature of Salvation. The virgin birth is a beautiful picture of how our salvation is both a miracle of God (new birth) and the initiative of God (by His grace alone).
How are we to respond to such a miracle? Rather than attempt to explain it away by our limited, naturalistic thinking, we must receive the miracle as Mary did. First, she received the miracle with humble submission as she exclaimed in Luke 1:38, “Behold, I am the servant of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word.‘ Second, she received the miracle with expectant faith, even penning her own hymn of praise recorded in Luke 1:46-55. Why? Because as the angel declared to her, and to us: “For nothing will be impossible with God‘ (Luke 1:37).
