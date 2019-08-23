Earlier this week I was standing on the front porch looking over the yard. We hadn’t been able to do our usual planting this year, and that day, for some reason, the lack of flowers that normally filled the yard was adding to an already melancholy mood. On the porch, which is usually covered with planters, there are just a couple of pots of flowers that we bring in for the winter and put out in the spring. One of the pots used to hold my Christmas cactus, which died shortly after we put it out this year. That bothered me more than it probably should have, because I had had it for many years, and because the reason it died was my forgetting to bring it inside during one of last year’s early frosts, and it never bounced back from that. I just left the pot on the porch, where it soon became filled with weeds.
But that morning, as I was heading inside, I looked down, and among the weeds in that pot was a beautiful purple petunia, the kind that my wife normally filled her planters with. I was amazed, because we hadn’t planted any this year, and even when we did we had never had one just pop up where we hadn’t put it. That one of last year’s petunias had produced a seed that somehow made it into that pot and grown was astounding enough to me, but that it had happened this year in particular, in a pot that kind of depressed me whenever I looked at it, and that I had noticed it on this day when I was feeling gloomy and needed a pick me up, was absolutely boggling. It was a little gift of joy from God, and I was so caught up in sulking that I almost went by without noticing it.
It reminded me that when you are dealing with disappointment, when you are facing trials, you can dwell on the things that are going wrong, or you can look for things that bring you joy. Because however bad things may seem, there are always joyful things to be thankful for. There are always reasons to celebrate life.
This doesn’t mean that life is perfect. We all confront hardship and adversity, heartbreak and loss. But at these times, we must never forget that even when things seem to be at their worst, there is still so much that we should be thankful for.
Sometimes we feel guilty about celebrating. I’ve met people who seem to feel that the key to being a good Christian is to be as miserable as they possibly can. They would be right at home in puritan New England, where smiling on Sunday was cause for punishment. The attitude was that our time on earth is just something to be endured until we are finally able to reach the heavenly kingdom, and by being joyful you were somehow being disrespectful to God.
But celebrating the blessings that God has given us, and recognizing his glory through them and giving thanks to Him for them, is the very heart of our relationship with Him. In Philippians chapter 4 we are told, “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.‘
Sometimes a person who seems overly cheerful about things, especially when times are difficult, is called a Pollyanna. This is a term used with derision, it implies that the person is naïve, and that they don’t understand the severity of the situation. But if you’ve ever read the book or seen the movie Pollyanna, you’ll remember that this wasn’t the case at all. Pollyanna wasn’t unaware of what was going on, she didn’t simply offer up meaningless platitudes like, “Don’t worry, everything will be alright.‘ Her gift was that no matter how bad things seemed, she was able to find a morsel of good, something positive about the situation, and by focusing on that she was able to find joy when everyone around her had given in to despair.
This week I’d like for you to take some time to look for and appreciate the joyful things that God has surrounded you with, and not be afraid or embarrassed to openly show your joy at the wonders God has done for you. And when times are hard, we should be glad to be called a Pollyanna, because when we still see the good even when we are confronted by adversity, we are recognizing that God is always with us, no matter what we are going through, and if we place our problems in His hands, He will always provide us with joy.
