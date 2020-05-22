Traveling with pain

Oh, my son Absalom! My son, my son! 2 Samuel 18:33
Change the name and you hear the same parental cry echoing through the generations. It's the cry of every broken-hearted parent over their wayward child. It doesn't require the death of a child, though it may. Perhaps it's a daily, muffled cry as parents stand by helplessly watching their adult child self destruct. Such parents know the meaning of the saying "When they're young they step on your shoes. When they are older they'll walk on your heart. "
For some, it comes via marriage. One couple I know, ever since the marriage of their child, has been barred from any contact, even after grandchildren arrived on the scene. Wherever the fault may lie, there are still tears enough and more. What of the father of the prodigal son? It's hard to imagine no crying during the days his son was in the far country, throwing overboard his dad's teaching. That parable had a happy ending. Many of our stories don't. What do we do then?
Don't deny the reality. Don't try to undo what's done. Keep on praying. Keep the flame of hope alive. Accept a partial new identity. You are a parent whose heart has been broken by our child. You're now in a club you never wanted to join. Your number is legion. Use your wounded heart to bring healing to others. Listen patiently to their stories of pain. It's the way to wholeness.
