Turning a blind eye to hunger

“The whole congregation of the sons of Israel grumbled against Moses and Aaron in the wilderness. The sons of Israel said to them, ‘Would that we had died by the LORD’S hand in the land of Egypt, when we sat by the pots of meat, when we ate bread to the full; for you have brought us out into this wilderness to kill this whole assembly with hunger.’ Then the Lord said to Moses, ‘Behold, I will rain bread from heaven for you.’ ‘ - Exodus 16:2-4a
Stuart Moffatt awoke on the Saturday before Easter, loaded up his wife and three kids in the family car, and headed to the annual Easter Egg Hunt in the British town of Holford, Somerset. About 25 children participated in the egg hunt in the field beside the busy road. As the hunt was drawing to an end, the parents began counting the gathered eggs to see if all had been found.
Stuart looked out and noticed a three-year-old little boy had wandered out toward the road, and had apparently found another egg. Not recalling placing an egg that close to the road, Stuart walked out to the child, who was now standing on top of the egg. Impressed that the egg did not crack, Stuart walked up and noticed the egg was oddly shaped and textured. It wasn't until he knelt beside the little boy, still standing on top of the egg, that Stuart realized it was not an egg at all. It was a hand grenade.
In fact, it was a live, fully-functional World War 2 grenade. Stuart picked the boy up off the grenade and backed away. A bomb disposal unit was called in, and destroyed the grenade in a controlled explosion.
It's hard to fault the child. After all, it looked like an Easter egg, and Easter eggs were what he was looking for. But, sometimes, you get more than you bargained for. What you see looks like what you want, feels like what you want. But when you get it, the results can be explosive.
The people of Israel grumbled after they were set free from the tyranny of Egypt and their labor-intensive slavery and harsh treatment. Did they really think that the God who provided ten awe-inspiring miracles in the form of plagues, couldn’t provide them the basic necessity of food - even in the wilderness? Did they really believe this God who heard their cries for deliverance would turn a blind eye to their hunger?
Despite their complaints, God meets their needs and “rains bread from heaven.‘ And as those who are to follow in the steps of Jesus, we cannot turn a blind eye to the hunger needs of the people of this world either. To do no more than work to meet one’s own needs and refuse to hear the cries of the poor will result in an explosive result. Namely, that we will grieve the heart of God who’s heart hurts for those who are hurting.
We live in a world that earns and makes money for the purpose of spending it on themselves. We are bombarded with commercials, advertisements, and all kinds of appeals for bigger and better. The car that gets you back and forth to work and appointments [all of a sudden] isn’t as glitzy as the new one that has new gadgets to plug in your cell phone and keep you in your lane.
“Come to Disney World, come to our restaurant to eat, take this cruise, buy this laptop...‘ ad nauseam! What you see looks like what you want, feels like what you want. But when you get it, the “shine‘ wears off very quickly and the results can be explosive. Explosive to your soul! The God of heaven calls on us to care for those who can’t care for themselves.
We can’t help everyone, but we can make a dent in the suffering of a few. And if everyone took on that mandate - what great things could be done!
Prayer: “Lord Jesus, you who rained manna from heaven to feed your people who were crying out for sustenance, I commit to joining you in alleviating the needs of those, both near and far, who are in want. I further commit to not turning a blind eye to the needs of those I can directly help.
I will look to create a plan for my own finances to set aside funds that can be used to achieve this goal. Please increase my capacity for expressing generosity, not for my own ego, but for Your praise! In Jesus’ Name.‘
