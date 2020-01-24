Unwrapping Kindness

I recall reading about an incident in which three business associates, all long-time friends, were dining in a highly rated eatery prior to attending a company seminar. While enjoying their meal the three observed the restaurant host seat an elderly couple at a nearby table. They noticed the man and woman looked a bit disheveled and somewhat out of place. Yet, their glowing facial expressions and positive demeanors quickly offset any pessimistic thoughts of their appearance. The couple were seated in earshot of the three. As such, they overheard the host graciously thank the gentleman for his service to the country. Soon thereafter the host discreetly informed the men the chap was a World War II veteran and that he and his wife were visiting the city to attend a reunion of the few remaining World War II veterans and were staying at a nearby hotel that was hosting the event.
As the three were readying payment for their meals, they overheard the couple exchange apprehensive whispers as they perused the menu and its pricing. It was evident the prices were much higher than expected. The veteran softly conveyed to his wife that perhaps they should seek out a different restaurant. With hushed disappointment the couple waited for their server to return, so they could apologize for having to make an early departure. When the server arrived he informed the couple the cost of their meals had been fully covered. He let the couple know that a party of three, recently dining in the restaurant and wishing to remain anonymous, had left sufficient funds to cover their meals of choice including dessert.
The term kindness may be defined in various ways. For instance, it might be described as the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate to others. Or, perhaps expressed as showing respect to others and helping others without waiting or expecting to receive help in return. Synonyms frequently used to substitute for the term include compassion, sympathy, gentleness, kindheartedness, consideration, and helpfulness. I thoroughly enjoy watching acts of kindness unfold or reading accounts of ones that have taken place, such as the example above. Acts of kindness communicate the good side of people in a world that too often witnesses much of the opposite.
God’s Word, the Holy Bible, speaks of the visible fruits of the spirit. Kindness is one of the fruits. Kindness and the other fruits are noted as characteristics of a Christian. They reflect the attitudes and behaviors that someone who believes in Jesus Christ should show. Galatians 5:22-23 (ESV) tells us; “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.‘
From time to time I hear folks express the notion that kindness is passé; given life as it exists today. They declare that it’s more important to look out for oneself and that people need to focus on their own lives versus helping others. Some voice the opinion that kindness is either not worth the effort or may result in unforeseen troubles.
In God’s eyes kindness is essential. Ephesians 4:32 (ESV) tells us; “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.‘ God, through the life, death, and resurrection of His son Jesus Christ, demonstrated an awe-inspiring kindness that is readily available to each of us. His willingness to do so should inspire each of us to show kindness to others.
