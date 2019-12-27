About 10 or 15 or 20 years ago, it was all the rage for organizations to develop strategic plans with a view toward the year 2020. And of course the name for those carefully crafted tomes was some variation of “Vision 2020.‘
Well, here we are. 2020 is upon us. You can’t help but wonder how many of those strategic plans are actually coming to fruition as the calendar flips. My gut tells me that, though well-intentioned, most of those visions have long since been abandoned.
How can I be so certain? Well, because I confess to have been one of those “Vision 2020‘ type planners who lost his way somewhere on the journey. My five-year or 10-year plan is resting in a landfill somewhere. It turns out that perhaps our vision isn’t as good as we thought. Or, perhaps we have less control than we thought.
All of this could seem rather depressing. And I guess it would be if we didn’t account for the fact that there is a Sovereign God on the throne who loves us and is directing the affairs of the universe. It turns out that His vision for the future is much better than my vision. He is able to see so many things that I cannot see. His ways are higher than my ways. His plans are greater than my plans. Plus, He alone is all-knowing and all-wise. He is perfectly qualified to create the strategic plan for my future.
So, rather than attempt to use my limited vision, my limited knowledge, and my limited wisdom to whip up a faulty strategic plan for my life, I have taken the approach prescribed by Jesus in John 15:4–5: “Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit by itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in me. [5] I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing. (ESV)‘ God already has a plan for me. And it is perfect. My job is simply to surrender to Him, abide in Him, and enjoy the ride.
I realize that this is completely counter intuitive to our desire to want to be in control. But it is that very desire to control that leads to so much of our anxiety, pressure, and exhaustion. It turns out that we weren’t created to be in control. Someone else much more qualified than us is perfectly fulfilling that role. Surrender equals peace and freedom.
This principle was vividly illustrated in Luke 10 where Jesus was visiting the home of his friends Mary and Martha. Martha was the strategic planner, the doer, the striver. And she was frazzled. Mary, on the other hand, decided to sit at the feet of Jesus, just as a branch abides in the vine. And in response Jesus exclaimed in Luke 10:42, [42] but one thing is necessary. Mary has chosen the good portion, which will not be taken away from her.‘ (ESV) “One thing is necessary.‘
It was true for Mary, and it is true for us. As it turns out, Jesus alone has the perfect vision for 2020. Let’s enjoy the ride.
