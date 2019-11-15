When walls come tumbling down

On Dec. 7, 1988, a massive earthquake devastated the northwestern section of Armenia, killing an estimated 25,000 people. In one small town, after the earthquake, a father rushed to his son’s school only to find the building flattened, with no signs of life. Though prospects appeared hopeless, the father began removing rubble from where he believed his son’s classroom had been. People told him there was no chance any children could have survived given the total collapse of the building, but the father had to try anyway.
The determined man removed the rubble by himself. As he worked, he couldn’t help but wonder if they were right, but he refused to quit. Somehow the weary father found the stamina to dig for 38 consecutive hours, that’s when he heard the voice of his son. In the end, the man rescued his son along with 13 other frightened children, who were protected under a tent-like pocket when the walls around them began to crumble.
The two spies sent by Joshua to Jericho created quite a stir. City officials decided to shut the gates. No one was able to leave or enter. The entire region was aware of Israel’s military campaign, so Jericho was expecting a battle. However, the fortified city believed their huge wall would be enough to keep Joshua’s army at bay, but Rahab the prostitute was convinced that God had given the land to the Israelites (Joshua 2:9).
Days before Israel’s military assault, Rahab proposed an agreement with the spies she had protected. She begged the spies to show her mercy for the kindness she had shown them. The spies agreed, “Our lives for your lives! If you don’t tell what we are doing, we will treat you kindly and faithfully when the Lord gives us the land.‘ As part of the arrangement, Rahab’s family would be spared if a scarlet cord was tied in the window and her family was in the house during the attack (Joshua 2:12-21).
Military advisors may have formulated a strategy of war based on the information gathered from the spies, but their plans were not used. Can you imagine the look on their face as Joshua began unfolding the battle plan God in mind for conquering Jericho? His plan was to march around the city for six days with priests carrying trumpets in front of the ark of the covenant. On the seventh day, they would march around the city seven times with the priests blowing their trumpets. At which point, the people would shout, the wall would collapse, and Jericho would be captured.
Has there ever been of a crazier military strategy? This plan doesn’t even make sense, which is why God probably came up with the idea. If the Israelites marched to Jericho and conquered the city with brute strength, they would boast about how Joshua fought the battle of Jericho. God devised a plan so off the wall that no one would be able to deny who brought the victory.
The well-known African-American spiritual says, “Joshua fought the battle of Jericho, Jericho, Jericho. Joshua fought the battle of Jericho, and the walls came tumblin’ down.‘ I imagine seeing those huge walls crashing to the ground. Joshua 6:20 indicates that it was a total collapse. The city was instantly turned into a disaster zone — except for one place. Although Rahab’s house was built in the wall, her house remained intact even though the wall crumbled around her. We know this because the spies were sent to Rahab’s house to rescue her family and take them to safety (Joshua 6:22-23).
Rahab’s decision to believe in God saved her family. Maybe you’ve never thought about how your personal decision to trust in the Lord Jesus or to follow Christ is a safeguard for your loved ones. Your prayers serve as a protective umbrella over them. Umbrellas don’t stop the rain, but they keep the rain from falling on you. Rahab’s family was spared from disaster because she dared to believe in God. As the father of some prodigals, I find comfort in knowing that my decision to follow Jesus and to pray for my children has some eternal effects on my lost loved ones.
There’s something to be said about trusting in God in the midst of calamity. When the Israelites were marching around the city, Rahab’s family had to remain in her house. When the trumpets were blowing, they had to trust the word that Rahab had told them about. Psalm 20:7 declares that “some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.‘
When things begin to crumble around you, what will you put your trust in? God is able to keep you from falling, even when things are falling around you. God can hold you up, even when the walls come tumbling down.
