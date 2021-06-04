Where is God in this picture?

Two boys were constantly getting into trouble. If any mischief occurred, their mother assumed her two boys were involved. When she heard about a clergyman in town who had been successful in dealing with unruly children, she contacted him to see if he would be willing to speak with her boys. The pastor agreed to meet with them but wanted to see them individually.
On the day of the appointments, he met first with the younger boy. As the youngster sat fidgeting in his chair, the man, with the booming voice, looked at the boy and sternly asked, "Where is God?" The boy's mouth flew open, but he made no response. Sitting there wide-eyed, the clergyman repeated the question, with an even more demanding tone, "Young man, where is God?" Again, the boy made no attempt to answer the question. A third time, the clergyman asked the same question with increased volume as he shook his finger in the boy's face bellowing out, "Where is God?" The young boy screamed and bolted from the room. He ran home, hid in a closet and slammed the door behind him. When his older brother found him, he asked what happened. His younger boy fearfully replied, "We’re in big trouble this time. God is missing and they think we did it!"
While walking down the street of a large city in the winter, a priest saw a homeless child shivering in the cold. He stopped to watch the boy huddled over a grate hoping to absorb some heat rising from the subway tunnel below. The priest's heart was touched by the child's misfortune. Venting his frustration to God, he said, "Why do you allow such suffering? Why don't you do something? Don't you care?" The Lord spoke to the priest’s heart saying, "I do care and have done something about it. I created you and sent you here."
Looking on the happenings of this crazy world, we may wonder why God doesn't do something? Given all the chaos, we may find ourselves asking the same question the clergyman asked the little boy, "Where is God?" Yes, there are people suffering people in North Korea, India and other parts of the world, but within the borders of our nation, state and community, there are scores of hurting people. These needy, wounded souls may be sitting in the darkness asking, "where is God?"
In Luke 10, an expert of the Jewish scriptures came to test Jesus. The Lord asked the religious man what was written in the law. The lawyer replied that we are to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, strength and mind and your neighbor as yourself." Jesus said, "You are correct. Do this and you will live." Although the man received the right answer, he attempted to justify his lack of concern by asking, "who is my neighbor?"
Luke 10:25-37 records the parable of the Good Samaritan. It's the story of a man who was attacked by thieves and left to die. His life was slipping away, but lucky for him, a priest came by. However, instead of providing assistance, the priest walked away. Later, a temple assistant came walking his way. The Levite saw the needy man, but chose to turn a blind eye and go about his business. Fortunately, for the wounded traveler, the good Samaritan came along. When he saw the injured man, his heart was moved with compassion and he rolled up his sleeves to help.
A lady took a faded photograph of her late husband to an art studio. "Can you make an oil portrait of my husband from this snapshot?" she asked. The artist said, "Yes, I can do that!" She continued, "Would it be possible to curl his mustache and remove the wart from his nose?" The artist nodded. She said, "While you're at it, could you take that silly hat off his head, so I can see his wavy black hair?‘ The artist replied, "Yes, I can do that, but on which side did he part his hair?" To which the woman said, "I can't remember, but you'll find out when you take his hat off!" It might be nice to possess the ability to remove the warts, curl the mustache or add some wavy hair with the paintbrush, but it takes more work than that.
Ever notice that when examining a photograph, we tend to see if we’re in the picture. If it’s a group picture, we scan the photo looking for ourselves. In a similar fashion, as we look at the world today, we may find ourselves wondering "where is God in this picture?" The answer: He's wherever His children are. We are His hands, feet, voice, and heart.
So, does Jesus care? You bet He does. The real question is do you care? God wants to provide help and bring healing, but He chooses to work through you and me. God wants us to be part of the solution. Churches and organizations have their place, but when it comes to your neighbors and the people you rub shoulders with, God created you and sends you there to help.
So, where is God? He is wherever His children are, including you. God wants to use us where we're at, because that's where He is, and if God is there some helpful and positive things can happen.
